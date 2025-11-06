OnePlus 15 Packs First 1.5K 165Hz Display, Brings Biggest Battery Ever To US & Canada





On November 13, US and Canada markets are expected to get the new OnePlus 15 flagship phone with more bang for the buck than you might expect. The device is promised to deliver the first 1.5K 165Hz display, a unique triple-chip architecture, and a massive-capacity 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery.













Starting with that high-density battery: it'll be the highest-capacity battery ever put in a OnePlus phone and will be the largest battery available in a consumer smartphone in the United States and Canada.





Besides the capacity, the cell is also built for longevity and durability. OnePlus claims that it will retain over 80% of its health after four years of typical use and be capable of operating reliably in extreme cold, as low as -4° F (-20° C). There's 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 5 W AIRVOOC wireless charging when users need a quick top-up. Gamers will particularly appreciate the Bypass Charging function, which allows the phone to draw direct power, avoiding excess heat generation and preserving battery health during intensive gaming sessions.





Speaking of gaming, the OnePlus 15 is built around an advanced triple-chip system , centered around the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset . This core processor is augmented by a dedicated touch response chip that enables an astonishing 3,200Hz touch sampling for instant user interaction, and a separate standalone Wi-Fi chip that ensures stable connectivity in even the most crowded network environments.













OnePlus says that the OP 15's 6.78-inch 1.5K 165Hz LTPO display is an industry first (we'll take their word for it), sporting 1,800 peak nits for good visibility under bright sunlight plus TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification. It seems like gaming is the central focus for this phone as it features always-on 120 fps gameplay with zero frame drops, along with native 165 fps support for popular titles like Call of Duty: Mobile.





To match the performance, OnePlus's thermal management solution comes by way of the 360° Cryo-Velocity Cooling System that incorporates a 5,731-mm 3D vapor chamber, an aerospace-derived aerogel insulation layer, and a white graphite back cover for uniform thermal distribution.





While we'll leave physical durability tests up to Zack Nelson (a.k.a. JerryRigEverything), the OnePlus 15 will at least rock potent IP-ratings, achieving IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications.



