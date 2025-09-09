Sony's 200MP IMX90E Camera Sensor Is Coming For Samsung

Fresh leaks have unveiled specifications of Sony's 200-megapixel camera sensor, the IMX09E, a powerhouse sensor tipped to rival (and potentially outperform) sensors used in Samsung's current and next-gen Galaxy S Ultra flagships. Interestingly, the IMX09E will sit above the company's own Lytia LYT-900
's 50MP 1-inch sensor, despite its smaller 1/1.12-inch size.
For years, Samsung has held a near-monopoly on the 200MP sensor space, with its ISOCELL gear powering not only its own Galaxy S25 Ultra but also devices from brands like Xiaomi and Motorola. While Sony has been a go-to supplier for premium 50MP sensors, its entry into the 200MP category seems deliberately aimed at its South Korean rival. According to prolific tipster Digital Chat Station, the key to Sony's competitive edge lies beyond the sensor’s physical size, however.
Leaked specifications suggest that the IMX09E will feature an optical format of 1/1.12-inch, making it physically larger than Samsung's current flagship sensor, the ISOCELL HP2
(which measures 1/1.3-inches). Like a lot of things, a bigger camera sensor almost always is better. It can gather more light, leading to improved performance in low-light conditions, a wider dynamic range, and sharper, more detailed images.
BUT, that's not the end of the story. The IMX09E is built on a 22-nanometer process node and features Hybrid Frame HDR, a system capable of delivering an ultra-high dynamic range of over 100dB, which should allow for great detail in both the brightest and darkest parts of a photo. The sensor is also rumored to support 2x and 4x in-sensor zoom, utilizing its massive pixel count to achieve near-lossless zoom quality. A 16-channel 2x2 OCL (on-chip lens) focus system is also said to be included
, promising lightning-fast and precise autofocus.
The first wave of devices to feature Sony's new sensor are expected to be from Chinese manufacturers that tend to have a history of being early adopters of new tech. So far, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra are believed to debut the sensor with more before the year ends. Some early rumors suggest that Samsung itself might even adopt the Sony sensor for its upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra
, while more recent reports indicate that Samsung will stick with its in-house ISOCELL sensor
for now. It would also be foolish to assume that Samsung isn't already developing (or putting the finishing touches on) the next generation ISOCELL, which could potentially put a major damper in Sony's plans.
Image credits: Sony