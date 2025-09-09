Sony's 200MP IMX90E Camera Sensor Is Coming For Samsung





For years, Samsung has held a near-monopoly on the 200MP sensor space, with its ISOCELL gear powering not only its own Galaxy S25 Ultra but also devices from brands like Xiaomi and Motorola. While Sony has been a go-to supplier for premium 50MP sensors, its entry into the 200MP category seems deliberately aimed at its South Korean rival. According to prolific tipster Digital Chat Station, the key to Sony's competitive edge lies beyond the sensor’s physical size, however.



















The first wave of devices to feature Sony's new sensor are expected to be from Chinese manufacturers that tend to have a history of being early adopters of new tech. So far, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra are believed to debut the sensor with more before the year ends. Some early rumors suggest that Samsung itself might even adopt the Sony sensor for its upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra , while more recent reports indicate that Samsung will stick with its in-house ISOCELL sensor for now. It would also be foolish to assume that Samsung isn't already developing (or putting the finishing touches on) the next generation ISOCELL, which could potentially put a major damper in Sony's plans.





Image credits: Sony