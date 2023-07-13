Nothing Phone 2 Review: Lighting Up The Competition

Nothing Phone 2 Review: A Unique Design, With Flagship Specs And Excelllent Value



Nothing Phone (2) - Starting at $599

Nothing’s Phone (2) is an affordable flagship that ticks all the right boxes and brings a ton of fun and personality to the traditional smartphone form factor.







Unique design

Gorgeous display

Lovely cameras

Solid performance

Wireless charging

Clean and responsive software

Sharp, bright display with 120Hz refresh ×Fast 80W charging and included plug ×Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ×Alert slider is back No 4k selfie video

No charger in the box









After launching the excellent OnePlus Nord in 2020, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left the company to spearhead Nothing, a design-savvy consumer electronics startup. Since then, Nothing has released three competitive pairs of earbuds and two Android smartphones. During IFA last year, we spent a week using Phone (1) and came away impressed with this affordable, unique-looking, and well-rounded mid-range handset.Phone (1) never officially made it to North America, but its successor, Phone (2) – which Nothing announced earlier this week – is coming to the US and Canada. While overall, this new phone inherits the standout design of its predecessor, it cranks the specs up into flagship territory with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood. Fortunately, at just $599 it also delivers the same value proposition as last year’s Phone (1).We just spent two weeks testing Phone (2), so let’s find out what this unusual handset has to offer. Is it any good? How does it stack up to the competition? Is the Glyph Interface useful or is it just a gimmick? Read our full review below to find out...

Nothing Phone (2) Hardware And Design





“But wait” we hear you protest, “this is no iPhone clone; check out the back.” Here’s where things get interesting. Like its predecessor, Phone (2)’s rear glass is home to the Glyph Interface – a series of white LED strips under the transparent back that surround the wireless charging coil and twin 50MP shooters, and form segments that line up vertically with the charging port and at a 45-degree angle with the top right corner.



Close your eyes and imagine what it would be like if Apple had made a larger iPhone 12 , a “Plus” model if you will. Feel the slab-like aluminum frame, the gently rounded corners, the perfectly flat front display, and the two vertically stacked camera rings protruding from the rear glass. Now open your eyes. That’s not an imaginary iPhone in your hand, but a real Android handset – Nothing’s Phone (2). Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?“But wait” we hear you protest, “this is no iPhone clone; check out the back.” Here’s where things get interesting. Like its predecessor, Phone (2)’s rear glass is home to the Glyph Interface – a series of white LED strips under the transparent back that surround the wireless charging coil and twin 50MP shooters, and form segments that line up vertically with the charging port and at a 45-degree angle with the top right corner.

Nothing Phone (2) Front







Plus, unlike Phone (1)’s sharp edges, Phone (2)’s rear 2.5D glass curves into the metal frame, making the handset more comfortable to hold. We’ll dive into what the Glyph Interface brings to the table later on, but the takeaway here is that Phone (2)’s aluminum and glass design looks and feels extremely polished and refined. The attention to detail and build quality are top notch, rivaling Apple and Samsung’s best.



These LED strips are surrounded by ribbon cables, screws, and other parts that give the back some depth and texture. It reminds us a but of the RedMagic 8 Pro , minus the wild stencils. Everything under the rear glass is either a shade of dark gray or a shade of white, depending on the colorway you chose. As such, Phone (2)’s back is completely different from the iPhone’s, yet instantly recognizable as one of Nothing’s products.Plus, unlike Phone (1)’s sharp edges, Phone (2)’s rear 2.5D glass curves into the metal frame, making the handset more comfortable to hold. We’ll dive into what the Glyph Interface brings to the table later on, but the takeaway here is that Phone (2)’s aluminum and glass design looks and feels extremely polished and refined. The attention to detail and build quality are top notch, rivaling Apple and Samsung’s best.

Nothing Phone (2) Back



In front, the 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen is covered in Gorilla Glass 5 and bounded by iPhone-like bezels. These aren’t the slimmest, but are perfectly even all around – a rare feat for an Android phone at this price point. It’s only with the center punch hole for the 32 MP selfie camera that the iPhone comparison ends. Obviously, there’s no notch or Dynamic Island here. As for dust and splash resistance, Phone (2) is rated IP54.



The rest of Phone (2)’s layout is pretty familiar. You’ll find the power/lock key on the right, volume rocker on the left, and secondary mic on top. One of the two speakers, the USB Type-C port, primary mic, and SIM tray are all located along the bottom edge. There’s also a third mic above the dual-LED flash plus a red LED (a recording indicator) in the back, and the earpiece lives in a slit above the display and doubles as the other speaker.



If you want a premium handset that looks and feels special, Phone (2) is exactly what the doctor ordered. Nothing nailed this design, and we’re big fans.

Nothing Phone (2) Specs And Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 + integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem

Display 6.7" FHD+ LTPO OLED, 2412x1080 resolution, 120Hz

Memory 8/12GB LPDDR5

Storage 128/256/512GB UFS 3.1

Rear-Facing Cameras 50 MP f/1.9 Main OIS, omni-directional PDAF - 50MP f/2.2 114º Ultra-Wide AF Front-Facing Cameras 32MP f/2.5

Video Recording U p to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4700 mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

OS Android 13

Dimensions 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm

Weight 201.2 grams

Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)

Colors Dark Gray, White

Nothing Phone (2) Display Quality

Phone (2) packs a perfectly flat, 6.7-inch 10-bit FHD+ (2412x1080 pixels, 394ppi) LTPO OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. As we previously mentioned, the bezels aren’t the thinnest we’ve seen on a modern handset, but they are completely uniform, which is aesthetically pleasing. There’s a center punch hole at the top of the screen for the 32MP selfie camera.



Nothing Phone (2) Display

It’s a gorgeous display, with punchy colors, inky blacks, and wide viewing angles. Plus, at 1600 nits peak brightness, it’s easy to read in direct sunlight – except when using the camera app, which dims the screen a little, making it more difficult to compose shots in bright light. Hopefully, this can be fixed in a software update. Besides this minor niggle, we have no complaints. This display is flagship worthy.

Nothing Phone (2) Camera Performance And Image Quality