OnePlus 11 5G Review: Premium Experience, Stand Out Value

The OnePlus 11 5G Gets Almost Everything Right



OnePlus 11 5G - Starting at $699

The OnePlus 11 5G offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance for a reasonable price.





Sharp, bright display with 120Hz refresh

Fast 80W charging and included plug

Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

No wireless charging

Faster storage only in more expensive model

Only IP64 splash-resistant





Every time OnePlus releases a new phone, we wonder what version of the company is making the announcement. Is it the scrappy upstart with brash marketing and great value? The carrier-friendly firm with a focus on 5G? Or is it the straightforward Chinese megafirm dabbling with unlocked phones in the US market? With the new OnePlus 11 5G, it's mostly the last one. The company's latest flagship device has all the hallmarks of an Oppo experience, but at the same time, OnePlus has managed to borrow from its past in the best ways.

The OnePlus 11 5G is reasonably priced starting at $699, putting it $100 below its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro. And yes, this is a "pro" phone according to OnePlus - it's just not going to use the "pro" branding anymore. The OnePlus 11 5G will only be available unlocked, so there won't be any carrier deals—or carrier lock-in. However, the phone will be certified for 5G on all three major US networks, which goes a long way toward making it a viable option for premium phone buyers. The slick, super-fast hardware helps, too.

OnePlus 11 Features and Specs

SoC

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 OLED @120Hz Memory

8, 16 GB Storage

128, 256GB Rear-Facing Cameras

50 MP f/1.9 primary w/ OIS, 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide (114 degrees), 48 MP f/3.5 5x telephoto w/ OIS (Pro only) Front-Facing Cameras

10.8 MP f/2.2

Video Recording

8k24

Battery

5000mAh, 80W charging Authentication

Under-display optical fingerprint sensor OS

Android 13 Dimensions

163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53mm Weight

205g Dust/Water Resistance

IP64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7, sub6 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Colors

Titan Black, Eternal Green Pricing

$699 (128GB), $799 (256GB)

The OnePlus 11 is about the same size as the Pixel 7 Pro.

OnePlus 11 5G Software: Oppo By Another Name

OnePlus 11 5G: Cameras

The OnePlus 11 (right) looks more refined than the 10T (left).



From top to bottom, ultrawide, primary, 2x telephoto.