Nothing Phone 1 Boldly Aims To Be An iPhone Killer But There’s A Big Caveat
It seems that Nothing will be focusing its first smartphone launch in home markets, which will include the UK and Europe. This also means those in the United States and Canada will be seeing, well nothing (but not Nothing) for now.
Carl Pei has been touting his Nothing phone as the top alternative to Apple's iPhone. The smartphone was officially announced back in March of this year during an online event. During the event it was revealed the phone would operate on the Android system and house a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (which processor is still a mystery). However, it now appears that the first Nothing phone will not be making it to North America at launch.
Veteran leaker Evan Blass first noticed there was a problem when it came to the Phone 1 reaching North America. Blass realized that the phone's list of supported wireless carriers had no US or Canadian carriers on it. In a tweet, he shared that it appeared Nothing would be skipping the US in regard to Phone 1, but noted it was understandable due to how hard it was for a young brand to garner carrier support here in the US.
The company later issued a statement, saying, "While we'd love to bring phone (1) to the entire community around the world, we're focusing on home markets, including the UK and Europe, where we have strong partnerships with leading local carriers." It continued saying that it takes a lot to launch a smartphone, and being a young brand it needs to be strategic about it.
The statement also indicated that the company still has big plans for the US, and hopes to launch supported Nothing phones in the future in America. But for now, only a limited number of its private community investors in the US will be able to "get their hands on phone (1) through a closed beta program."
If you have been waiting on pins and needles to get your hands on the first iteration of the Nothing phone, the company says you should call your carrier service and let them know about Nothing. If enough people express interest, then perhaps those in North America could see Nothing sooner rather later.
Top Image Credit: Nothing