Motorola’s Mobile AI Concept Aims To Make Your Phone A Truly Smart Assistant
Artificial intelligence has been the buzzword among tech companies for a while now. As the technology continues to progress, those same companies are finding new ways of incorporating it into products. Apple even went as far as creating its own moniker for the technology, dubbing it Apple Intelligence. Now, Motorola is tossing its hat into the fray with its own vision, called moto.ai.
In a press release, Motorola said, “We’ve evolved our approach to AI over the years, but with a continual focus on improving the user experience. moto.ai advances this mission to transform the smartphone user experience across three core areas: assist, capture, and create.”
Moto also mentioned it is exploring what is possible when incorporating Large Action Models (LAM) with the power of moto.ai. It added that with the proof-of-concept software, its LAM can understand a user’s environment, learn from their behavior to offer personalized responses, and translate natural language into actions, while simultaneously executing them on the user’s behalf. Motorola says the result is a “contextually-aware personal assistant, delivering human-like interactions through natural language.”
At the Lenovo event, Motorola showcased how users can do things such as order an “iced americano,” and have moto.ai locate the nearest coffee shop, place the order, and then let the user know when it can be picked up. The company stated it could also be used to access other apps such as Uber. Users can just say where they want to go, and moto.ai will use their current location to confirm a ride, and then give them details about the driver that will picking them up, type of car, pick-up spot, and ETA.
A few other new features Motorola mentioned include the Catch me up prompt, which helps users save time by providing a prioritized summary of personal communications, as well as the Pay attention prompt which helps users recall specific instructions or details without having to write notes or listen to long recordings. Another feature, called Remember this, captures live moments or on-screen information when triggered, instantly saving them with smart, AI-generated insights.
Motorola also mentioned its Smart Connect, which creates a seamless multi-device experience by unifying the Motorola and Lenovo ecosystems. At the event this year, Motorola gave a preview of how it plans on taking that experience to the next level with AI-powered features that make it more intuitive, human, and enjoyable.
As AI continues to advance, more features and innovations will be incorporated into devices we all uses every day. Hopefully, Motorola will be able to integrate its moto.ai in a way that makes it a true smart assistant one can carry in their pocket and not just another obtrusive piece of software.