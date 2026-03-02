Motorola Razer Fold Launches With Big Upgrades And A New Book-Style Design





Over at Mobile World Congress 2026, hidden among its honestly plain-Jane FIFA World Cup collaboration phones, Motorola has officially unveiled the Razr Fold . Claiming a class-leading camera package (per preliminary DXOMARK scores), screen brightness, and battery capacity (outside of Chinese phones), the Razr Fold is bound for North America in the coming months and is looking to be a stormer.









Interestingly, the internal 8.1-inch 2K LTPO display will also support the new Moto Pen Ultra, which introduces pressure sensitivity and tilt detection for professionals who have continued their search for a Galaxy Note's successor. Outside, a 6.6-inch pOLED cover screen offers a 165Hz refresh rate, with both displays clocking in at above 6,000 nits peak brightness, easily outshining the competition.









Usually a Motorola weak point, imaging is being treated as a primary feature this time around. The Razr Fold sports a triple 50-megapixel array, led by the Sony LYTIA 828 main sensor. Apparently, this hardware has already secured a DXOMARK Gold Label, ranking it as the top foldable camera system in North America, but we'll save final thoughts once we get our hands on a copy. The main sensor can record 8K Dolby Vision videos, and is supported by a LYTIA 600 periscope telescopic with OIS and 100x Super Zoom Pro capability, plus an ultrawide with 122 degrees FOV and macro support as close as 3.5cm away from objects.





For selfie cameras, there are two: a 32MP internal and a 20MP external.