Intel NUC 11 Extreme SFF PC Review: Unleashing Beast Canyon

Four M.2 key M slots: 2280 CPU-attached PCIe X4 Gen4 NVMe Two 2242/80 PCH-attached PCIe x4 Gen3 NVMe or SATA3 SSD RAID-0 and RAID-1 capable, CPU-attached 42/80/110 PCIe X4 Gen4 Intel Optane Memory M10, H10, H20 and Intel Optane™ SSD ready

Features & Technology