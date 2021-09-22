Intel NUC 11 Extreme Beast Canyon SFF PC Roars To Life With Retail Availability





We’ve extensively covered Intel’s NUC 11 Extreme “ Beast Canyon ” mini PC over the past few months, and it’s no doubt impressive. However, the system has only been available for preorder at outfits like SimplyNUC , and we aren’t aware of many systems that have shipped at this point.

However, one seller on Amazon is currently taking orders for the NUC 11 Extreme, with customers taking delivery as soon as September 25th. E-ITX (via Amazon Marketplace) is selling the NUC 11 Extreme barebones kit for $1,770. This is a range-topping configuration with a Core i9-11900KB processor, but you’ll have to supply the memory, storage, and operating system.

The seller has numerous configurations available to purchase, including your choice of 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of DDR4 memory. You also can choose from various capacities of Samsung 980 and 980 Pro NVMe SSDs (250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB). Configuring the system with a Core i9-11900KB processor, 16GB of memory, and a 500GB Samsung 980 SSD will set you back $1,860.





Going with a mid-range config with 32GB of memory and a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD will take you to $2,150. However, if you want to go all out, you can pile in 64GB of RAM and dual 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSDs to take your price to an eye-watering $3,140.

For comparison, SimplyNUC sells the NUC 11 Extreme with a Core i9-11900KB processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD for $1,599 versus $1,770 for E-ITX’s barebones configuration. However, SimplyNUC says that its systems are currently on backorder, so E-ITX in-stock status is probably driving its pricing premium at this time.

We must caution that these prices over on the Amazon Marketplace don’t include a discrete graphics card, which you will have to add on your own. However, the 650-watt 80+ Gold power supply can provide enough juice for a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or Radeon RX 6800 XT.

With that said, we can only hope that the NUC 11 Extreme supplies open up over the coming weeks and months so that 1) SimplyNUC can actually have systems to ship and 2) competing retailers lower their prices to more palatable levels.