Falcon Northwest Talon (2021) Review: Alder Lake Takes Flight

While under load, we tracked the system's thermal behavior, supported by its custom 280mm AIO cooler with a pair of aRGB 140mm fans attached to the radiator, a single aRGB 140mm exhaust fan, and three axial fans on its graphics card. Our results were pretty solid, all things considered...

To measure idle power consumption, we let the Falcon Northwest Talon boot to the Windows desktop and settle for a few minutes. Once the value on the Kill-A-Watt stabilized, we recorded that value as the idle consumption. The loaded figure represents perhaps a slightly unrealistic scenario in which the system is tasked with running both Prime95's Small FFT test and a 2560x1440 Furmark stress test simultaneously for at least 10 minutes. This desktop PC was plugged directly into our





Running the ATTO Disk Benchmark allows us to gauge the speed of the boot drive in the system. In this case, the boot drive is a fast and spacious 4TB Seagate Firecuda 530 NVMe (Gen 4) SSD. Unlike SATA-based SSDs, NVMe drives shuttle data through the PCIe bus for potentially much faster throughput. This particular drive is rated to deliver up to 7GB/s of sequential reads and 6.3GB/s of sequential writes.





She's fast. The Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 SSD is no joke. It may not reach its rate maximum performance numbers here in ATTO Disk Benchmark, but the numbers it does reach are impressive. Over 6,000 MB/s in both reads and writes on packets over 128KB certainly explain why this system is so responsive and feels like the pedal is to the floor no matter what you're working on.



Cinebench R20 Benchmarks With our disk speed sanity check out of the way, we can move on to assessing general system performance. The first stop is Cinebench R20. This test is based on Maxon’s Cinema 4D modeling software that is used in movie production studios.





Impressive, the included Intel Core i9-12900K is nothing short of impressive here. While we don't have other systems in the stack that have Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs we want to put the result in perspective a little. The Ryzen 9 5950X, a 16 core and 32 thread CPU, pulls a still impressive single-core score of 638 and a multi-core score of 9956. Now seeing what the Core i9-12900K is hitting in this benchmark is really impressive, even with having an 8 thread deficit. This test makes it quite clear that Alder Lake has gotten a massive improvement in single-core performance.



Speedometer 2.0 Benchmarks BrowserBench.org's Speedometer test takes a holistic look at web application performance. This test automatically loads and runs several sample webapps from ToDoMVC.com using the most popular web development frameworks around, including React, Angular, Ember.js, and even vanilla JavaScript. This test is a better example of how systems cope with real web applications, as opposed to a pure JavaScript compute test like JetStream. All tests were performed using the latest version of Chrome.





Chart-topping, what else is there to say here in this one. Comet Lake gave us a then impressive boost in performance with this benchmark, but Alder Lake crushed even that score. And wait until you see what it looks like when the system gets upgraded to Windows 11 and the thread scheduler is able to do its things.



PCMark 10 System Benchmarks UL Benchmarks' suite of tests have been the go-to system benchmarks since the late ‘90s. We ran the Alienware Aurora R10 through PCMark 10, which is designed to gauge the system performance in everyday use case scenarios with GPU acceleration-enabled.



Okay, there's a discussion to be had here and I don't want to give too much away, but this is going to be a crucial point for those curious about the impacts of which version of Windows is being run. Remember our system here came with Windows 10 Pro on it from the system builder. They did this to give options to their customers and we wanted to see how it would shake out with Windows 10. This is how it does, and honestly, it was a little bit of a letdown. We have upgraded the system to Windows 11 and will be revealing those numbers later, but let's just say this one benefits greatly from an operating system upgrade, without it the performance is a bit underwhelming.



3DMark Time Spy Graphics Benchmarks 3DMark is a synthetic GPU benchmark for assessing graphics (GPU) and physics (CPU) performance. 3DMark supports both DX11 and DX12, depending on the particular test being run, which makes it handy for testing GPUs of various performance levels. We used the Time Spy benchmark, 3DMark's DirectX 12 test, to push the Falcon Northwest Talon. This test has multiple presets, but the standard Time Spy test is fairly taxing and we have a plethora of reference data, so that's what we stuck with.









These results are right in line with what we expected. The graphics side of the equation didn't change much as that's expected when reaching this performance level. The total system, thanks to the CPU and platform upgrade had no problems pushing to the top of the stack in overall scores. The framerate graph will be more affected by which graphics card is used and the cooling of it, and is still worth consideration.



Middle Earth: Shadow Of War Game Benchmarks Middle Earth: Shadow of War is a fun and beautiful title set in Tolkien's Lord of the Rings universe. To test the game's performance relative to other systems, we set the resolution to 2560x1440 and turned the visuals up to the Ultra preset.





Solid showing from the new Talon with a nice uplift over the previous generations. Last go around when the system was reviewed we were pleased with the uplift, and now it's even bigger. At 1440p in just two generations, we saw the performance rise from 150 FPS to 176. At that resolution, you might not expect that big of an impact from the CPU but it's clear that strides are being made from Intel.





Gaming at 4K isn't relying nearly as much on the CPU as it is on the GPU thanks to the massive amount of pixels you're pushing, so imagine our surprise when we saw this kind of uplift at that resolution. Gen 10 to Gen 11 netting a whopping 2 frames, but this system jolted out an additional 8 frames at 4K, quite a feat for sure and really steps over the Rocket Lake generation.



Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Benchmarks The finale in the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is easily the best-looking of the bunch. It's the latest installment in the series for heroin Lara Croft, driven with a revamped DX12 game engine. SotTR also supports visual effects like Ambient Occlusion, Depth of Field, Dynamic Foliage, Bloom shaders, Tessellation and more.





For fear of sounding like a broken record here, we're going to shift our focus from the average frames, which are higher still with this system refresh, and focus on the minimum frames. Because this is going to be a better indicator of 'smoothness' in the game a solid uplift from 129FPS to 140FPS is pretty impressive, especially at 1440p.



These top tier systems are likely going to find themselves right at home with driving a gorgeous 4K panel and the latest Talon improves over the last yet again. Sure, the 1 frame uplift over the last generation is practically within the margin of error but the minimums once again steal the show. An 8% increase on the minimum side is a nice boost.



Metro Exodus Benchmarks Metro Exodus is based on author Dmitry Glukhovsky's series of Metro novels that started with Metro 2033 back in 2005. That first installment in the series was followed by Metro Last Light and later, Last Light Redux. Like other games in the series, Metro Exodus follows a post-apocalyptic story line that takes place in the former Russian Federation. The game features advanced graphics and visuals and also supports NVIDIA ’s RTX and DLSS technologies.



