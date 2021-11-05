Falcon Northwest Talon (2021) Review: Alder Lake Takes Flight
The Bird Of Prey Gets A Hearty Intel 12th Gen Core Platform Update
It hasn't been long since we last took a look at the 2021 version of the Falcon Northwest Talon, and found it to be impressive. However, it’s finally time for Intel’s Alder Lake 12th Gen Core processor launch and we all know what that means -- a deluge of reviews with tons of charts and opinions for you to digest. Of course, we've got you covered, too, with our in-depth review of the Intel Core i9-12900K and the Core i5-12600K, for everyone wanting to sink their teeth into the finer points of Intel's new platform.
However, this launch also marks a chance for OEM system builder refreshes, and that's what we’re digging into with this new gaming PC. The latest from Falcon Northwest is its newly-minted Talon system, and it's all about that Alder Lake platform. In fact, it literally screams Intel. Typically with these systems, most builders either go jet black or pick a popular, flashy color from a few options. However, with this incarnation of the Talon, Falcon has partnered with Intel for a custom aesthetic and Intel branding that is anything but subtle. The top of the case is devoid of any ventilation, but has one of the largest Intel logos we’ve ever seen on a computer chassis.
The front of the case is solid with a delightful Falcon logo that is backlit and RGB controllable for those not quite into Intel blue. The side panels are hinged at the rear and swing open like doors, which makes accessing the interior extremely simple. Extra care was taken with the assembly of the system, with the stock power supply cables getting a nice upgrade with custom sleeving. Overall the case is compact, well laid out, and assembled with care. But we all know what makes a high-end gaming rig really tick, and it’s not the case...
Beauty Is Skin Deep. This Falcon Was Raised On Alder Lake
The Talon we received came packed with the Intel Core i9-12900K. That’s Intel’s latest flagship 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU built on the Intel 7 process node. What makes the i9-12900K so interesting is its hybrid architecture, consisting of 16 cores with 24 logical threads for processing.
12th Gen Core chips achieve this asymmetric core / thread count by leveraging 8 Performance cores with HyperThreading support, in conjunction with an additional 8 smaller cores, called Efficiency cores, that are single-threaded. Paired up with Falcon's semi-custom 280mm AIO cooling unit, the Core i9-12900K is able to run at peak performance while keeping thermals in check. Unfortunately, despite the otherwise ultra-high end nature of the system, full custom liquid or hardline cooling is not offered.
The new Talon's motherboard is high quality as well, and we like that boutique builders like Falcon Northwest don’t lean towards proprietary components. The choice here was the ASUS ROG Hero Z690. This board is feature-packed with plenty of rear connectivity, including two Thunderbolt ports. We should note that we were informed by Falcon Northwest that they might switch to using the ROG Strix Z690 due to increased availability. That board has a similar feature set, but lower price, which could result in some savings for the buyer.
When it comes to storage, this bad boy serves it up well. You’ll find no spinning rust here, but instead a single Seagate Firecuda 530 4TB NVMe Gen 4 drive, which offers up to 7,000 MB/s of sequential throughput at low latencies for a super-responsive feel, no matter what workload you throw at it.
With a 1000 Watt Seasonic power supply you know there’s plenty of power to feed the last crucial piece of the puzzle, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090. We do want to mention just glad we are to see Falcon using a rear graphics card support in this rig, so not only is there no GPU sag to be had, it’s also much safer for shipping. When we first took the Talon out of the box, we were temporarily concerned, because it didn't seem there was anything special holding that beastly (expensive) GPU in place. The box was packaged amazingly well with layers of soft-cell foam, but it seemed there was nothing inside the case keeping the graphics card stable. But there it was, the rear of the graphics card was fixed to a bracket rack holding it stable. More of this please.
Letting The Falcon Fly: How We Tested
What kind of performance did we get out of this fully loaded config? Overall, the FNW Talon, with its Intel Core i9-12900K and GeForce RTX 3090, doesn’t disappoint. We should also note that though our system shipped with Windows 10 Pro, which isn't specifically optimized for Alder Lake, Falcon Northwest informed us that this was intentional. Falcon will be offering the system with both Windows 10 Pro and Windows 11, leaving the option up to the buyer. So, we went ahead with testing as it this system was delivered to us, on Windows 10 Pro. Perhaps we’ll revisit it at a later date and see if we find Windows 11 makes a substantial impact.
A Falcon's Vital Signs - Power Consumption, Thermals And Acoustics
To measure idle power consumption, we let the Falcon Northwest Talon boot to the Windows desktop and settle for a few minutes. Once the value on the Kill-A-Watt stabilized, we recorded that value as the idle consumption. The loaded figure represents perhaps a slightly unrealistic scenario in which the system is tasked with running both Prime95's Small FFT test and a 2560x1440 Furmark stress test simultaneously for at least 10 minutes. This desktop PC was plugged directly into our Kill-A-Watt meter for all measurements, so only its total system power draw is being measured here.
While under load, we tracked the system's thermal behavior, supported by its custom 280mm AIO cooler with a pair of aRGB 140mm fans attached to the radiator, a single aRGB 140mm exhaust fan, and three axial fans on its graphics card. Our results were pretty solid, all things considered...
When resting at idle the system pulled around the 83-watt mark which isn't bad, not for the level of horsepower on tap here. Under full load, however, the system pulls just about 620 watts from the wall. At first, that seems quite high, but in reality, it's not that bad considering the advancements Intel has made here. We're talking about a system here that is more performance and still undercutting previous high-end Talon configs with an RTX 3090 by over 80W under load. Taking into consideration the increased CPU core counts as well, it's easy to see that the move to Alder Lake was good to this custom-built beauty.
In this stress test, and we need to emphasize STRESS, the Talon's CPU temperature ticked up to the 90°C mark, with its CPU clock speed dropping to 4.35-4.4GHz after about 15 minutes. The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 sat between 84-85°C during this test. These are decent thermals considering the somewhat compact nature of the Falcon Northwest's chassis. Remember, the only cool air intakes are along the sides of the front and bottom area around the PSU, and there is only one rear exhaust fan.
Overall, it's a good showing for the Talon and resting thermals are really solid as well, with the CPU sitting near ambient room temperature at 24°C and the GPU at the 37°C mark with its idle fan stop feature. In terms of acoustics, under a full gaming workload we measured about 43db a few inches from the side window of the case, which is also tame and respectable
Storage Subsystem Benchmark Quick-Take
Running the ATTO Disk Benchmark allows us to gauge the speed of the boot drive in the system. In this case, the boot drive is a fast and spacious 4TB Seagate Firecuda 530 NVMe (Gen 4) SSD. Unlike SATA-based SSDs, NVMe drives shuttle data through the PCIe bus for potentially much faster throughput. This particular drive is rated to deliver up to 7GB/s of sequential reads and 6.3GB/s of sequential writes.
She's fast. The Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 SSD is no joke. It may not reach its rate maximum performance numbers here in ATTO Disk Benchmark, but the numbers it does reach are impressive. Over 6,000 MB/s in both reads and writes on packets over 128KB certainly explain why this system is so responsive and feels like the pedal is to the floor no matter what you're working on.
Cinebench R20 BenchmarksWith our disk speed sanity check out of the way, we can move on to assessing general system performance. The first stop is Cinebench R20. This test is based on Maxon’s Cinema 4D modeling software that is used in movie production studios.
Impressive, the included Intel Core i9-12900K is nothing short of impressive here. While we don't have other systems in the stack that have Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs we want to put the result in perspective a little. The Ryzen 9 5950X, a 16 core and 32 thread CPU, pulls a still impressive single-core score of 638 and a multi-core score of 9956. Now seeing what the Core i9-12900K is hitting in this benchmark is really impressive, even with having an 8 thread deficit. This test makes it quite clear that Alder Lake has gotten a massive improvement in single-core performance.
Speedometer 2.0 BenchmarksBrowserBench.org's Speedometer test takes a holistic look at web application performance. This test automatically loads and runs several sample webapps from ToDoMVC.com using the most popular web development frameworks around, including React, Angular, Ember.js, and even vanilla JavaScript. This test is a better example of how systems cope with real web applications, as opposed to a pure JavaScript compute test like JetStream. All tests were performed using the latest version of Chrome.
Chart-topping, what else is there to say here in this one. Comet Lake gave us a then impressive boost in performance with this benchmark, but Alder Lake crushed even that score. And wait until you see what it looks like when the system gets upgraded to Windows 11 and the thread scheduler is able to do its things.
PCMark 10 System BenchmarksUL Benchmarks' suite of tests have been the go-to system benchmarks since the late ‘90s. We ran the Alienware Aurora R10 through PCMark 10, which is designed to gauge the system performance in everyday use case scenarios with GPU acceleration-enabled.
Okay, there's a discussion to be had here and I don't want to give too much away, but this is going to be a crucial point for those curious about the impacts of which version of Windows is being run. Remember our system here came with Windows 10 Pro on it from the system builder. They did this to give options to their customers and we wanted to see how it would shake out with Windows 10. This is how it does, and honestly, it was a little bit of a letdown. We have upgraded the system to Windows 11 and will be revealing those numbers later, but let's just say this one benefits greatly from an operating system upgrade, without it the performance is a bit underwhelming.
3DMark Time Spy Graphics Benchmarks
3DMark is a synthetic GPU benchmark for assessing graphics (GPU) and physics (CPU) performance. 3DMark supports both DX11 and DX12, depending on the particular test being run, which makes it handy for testing GPUs of various performance levels. We used the Time Spy benchmark, 3DMark's DirectX 12 test, to push the Falcon Northwest Talon. This test has multiple presets, but the standard Time Spy test is fairly taxing and we have a plethora of reference data, so that's what we stuck with.
These results are right in line with what we expected. The graphics side of the equation didn't change much as that's expected when reaching this performance level. The total system, thanks to the CPU and platform upgrade had no problems pushing to the top of the stack in overall scores. The framerate graph will be more affected by which graphics card is used and the cooling of it, and is still worth consideration.
Middle Earth: Shadow Of War Game BenchmarksMiddle Earth: Shadow of War is a fun and beautiful title set in Tolkien's Lord of the Rings universe. To test the game's performance relative to other systems, we set the resolution to 2560x1440 and turned the visuals up to the Ultra preset.
Solid showing from the new Talon with a nice uplift over the previous generations. Last go around when the system was reviewed we were pleased with the uplift, and now it's even bigger. At 1440p in just two generations, we saw the performance rise from 150 FPS to 176. At that resolution, you might not expect that big of an impact from the CPU but it's clear that strides are being made from Intel.
Gaming at 4K isn't relying nearly as much on the CPU as it is on the GPU thanks to the massive amount of pixels you're pushing, so imagine our surprise when we saw this kind of uplift at that resolution. Gen 10 to Gen 11 netting a whopping 2 frames, but this system jolted out an additional 8 frames at 4K, quite a feat for sure and really steps over the Rocket Lake generation.
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider BenchmarksThe finale in the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is easily the best-looking of the bunch. It's the latest installment in the series for heroin Lara Croft, driven with a revamped DX12 game engine. SotTR also supports visual effects like Ambient Occlusion, Depth of Field, Dynamic Foliage, Bloom shaders, Tessellation and more.
For fear of sounding like a broken record here, we're going to shift our focus from the average frames, which are higher still with this system refresh, and focus on the minimum frames. Because this is going to be a better indicator of 'smoothness' in the game a solid uplift from 129FPS to 140FPS is pretty impressive, especially at 1440p.
These top tier systems are likely going to find themselves right at home with driving a gorgeous 4K panel and the latest Talon improves over the last yet again. Sure, the 1 frame uplift over the last generation is practically within the margin of error but the minimums once again steal the show. An 8% increase on the minimum side is a nice boost.
Metro Exodus Benchmarks
Metro Exodus is based on author Dmitry Glukhovsky's series of Metro novels that started with Metro 2033 back in 2005. That first installment in the series was followed by Metro Last Light and later, Last Light Redux. Like other games in the series, Metro Exodus follows a post-apocalyptic story line that takes place in the former Russian Federation. The game features advanced graphics and visuals and also supports NVIDIA’s RTX and DLSS technologies.
Have you ever wondered what it meant to have a GPU bottleneck? Look no further than Metro Exodus at 4K. That's not a bad thing, look how consistent it is. At least you know you'll be getting good performance across the board with this one so long as your graphics card is up to the task. After all the systems with a GeForce RTX 3090 all hit pretty much the same numbers.
We really could copy/paste the above section once again and be 100% correct. Even with the additional RTX settings enabled the story didn't change. Maybe we'll just have to wait for even faster video cards to see how much the total system configuration around the GeForce RTX 3090 really impacts its performance.
Falcon Northwest Intel 12th Gen Core-Themed Talon Final Thoughts & Conclusion
Falcon Northwest was excited to get the new and updated version of the Talon to the market for good reason. The last version of this gaming desktop we reviewed was very well-received for all the same reasons we like this update, and it's a complete well thought out package. From its tried and true EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU to its brand new top-of-the-line Intel Core i9-12900K and all the platform enhancements that come with it like PCIe Gen 5, DDR5 and WIFI-6E, Falcon Northwest left no stone unturned. The pairing of its massive and snappy 4TB Seagate Firecuda 530 SSD was a no-brainer and a welcomed addition as well, though all this high-end gear is pricey of course.
Find The New Falcon Northwest Talon At Falcon-NW.com
However, something we need to keep in mind is this is just one configuration of the available options. These systems are very configurable at Falcon NW's site, whether it's the buyer changing the memory, storage, or even the outside appearance. This model, after all, was intended for partnership with Intel and they went with a bold design that made sure Intel's logo is on every angle of this system. That might not be your thing and that's okay, because it's boutique, after all, not off the shelf so all things can be tweaked.
That said, for the system that we had to work with, overall it was a very satisfying experience; from the unboxing of the double boxed system wrapped in layers of soft-cell foam, to the clear instructions on setup for newcomers to the PC scene. The little touches like properly tabbed painter's tape keeping the side panels from rubbing where they meet during shipping was a nice touch too. The Talon's immaculate custom cabling job and bracket-secured graphics card are just more of those little touches that really add to the premium quality feel of it all here. In fact, the Talon's chassis is so well-constructed it makes many other aftermarket options look cheap in comparison. Sure, the internals are mostly off-the-shelf parts but they're put together and cable managed with such care that everything seems like a perfect fit.
That's all well and good, but the performance is where this system shines, and fortunately there are worries of piled on bloatware here either. At first, we weren't concerned about the inclusion of Windows 10 Pro, but the more time we spent with it, the idea of not having access to some of the latest features that the Alder Lake system allows for, specifically Intel's Thread Director, ultimately gave us pause. Falcon Northwest said they would be offering Talon builds with customer-selected options of Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11, so we went ahead and tested as it arrived out of the box. But we can tell you, there are performance benefits to be had by moving to Windows 11 and we're exploring them at the time of this publication as well.
The only complaint with this system is going to echo our earlier complaints with the last Talon; and that's lack of custom water cooling options. The included 280MM AIO is nice, with tasteful aRGB rings around the fans and a prominent Falcon Northwest logo on the CPU pump/block. Thermals were kept in check with ease, but when you're looking at an exotic high-end boutique system like this, some users might want more premium custom cooling options as well.
Regardless, if you're willing to throw down the cash for a Falcon Northwest Talon, to a tune of $6,795 for this configuration, you'll be treated to an experience in the lap of luxury of PC Gaming world. And any technician who touched or tested your system along the way will be documented as well, along with that you'll receive every little doodad and cable that came with every part, so you can maintain your build as time goes on as well. In short, if you're considering a high-end pre-built gaming PC in these silly market conditions that aren't exactly conducive to building your own, Falcon Northwest's new Talon is a pretty fantastic option that you can still customize to your heart's content.
