GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU Review: NVIDIA’s Best Mobile Gaming Chip Yet

The GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU Is NVIDIA's Most Powerful Mobile Chip Ever



NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU: Laptops Starting At $2,899

NVIDIA is blitzing the laptop gaming market with an array of Blackwell RTX 50 GPUs, starting with its flagship GeForce RTX 5090. It's the fastest mobile GPU we've ever tested.



Fastest Mobile GPU Ever

Latest Architecture And Feature Set

Upgraded Media Engine

DLSS 4 And Neural Rendering

Modest Gains Without MFG

Price Premium



Blackwell GPU Architecture Highlights For Mobile Are Similar To Desktop

Introducing NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU Line-Up



Click For Clearer, Enlarged View Click For Clearer, Enlarged View

3DMark Graphics And GPU Tests





What's this -- The GeForce RTX 5090 in the Razer Blade 16 doesn't beat some previous-gen RTX 4090s? Actually, it does. The additional thermal and power headroom in the larger MSI machine with the GeForce RTX 5090, coupled with its top-end Ryzen 9 9955HX3D 3D V-cache enabled processor push it clearly to the top of the chart. The Razer Blade 16, however, has a standard, lower-power Strix Point Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. As fast as the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is, it doesn't score as well in 3DMark's CPU-focused Physics tests in comparison to Intel's architectures, which drags the Razer machine's overall score down.











Once again we see the GeForce RTX 5090-equipped laptops taking the Gold and Silver. The Razer system's somewhat lower overall score versus the MSI machine is, once again, related mostly to its CPU.











Middle Earth: Shadow Of War Tests















At both resolutions, we see the GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU topping the charts by wide margins, clearly outpacing the fastest RTX 4090-based machines we tested and blowing past the older RTX 30 series systems.

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Benchmarks

The finale in the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is easily the best-looking of the bunch. It's also brimming with Tobii eye-tracking hardware support, and leading edge graphics technologies. To test this game out, we turned the visuals up to their highest preset and tested at a FullHD resolution of 1920x1080, and again at 2560x1440.











Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy







F1 2021 & F1 2024 Benchmarks















Cyberpunk 2077 Benchmarks



Cyberpunk 2077









Testing DLSS 4 With Multi-Frame Generation On RTX 5090 Mobile





The GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU isn't just about gaming, though. Some quick AI and creator tests are up next...

Geekbench AI Testing









Again, we must point out that we don't have much reference data from other mobile platforms with Geekbench AI just yet. Regardless, it's clear that the GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU tops the charts.

Blackmagic RAW Speed Test Results The Blackmagic RAW Speed Test is a CPU and GPU benchmarking tool that determines the speed of decoding full-resolution













The Blackmagic RAW Speed Test is affected not only by the GPU, but CPU and system memory bandwidth and latency. Here, the GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU is right in the mix with some of the enthusiast-class desktop discrete GeForce cards, and clearly outclasses any Radeon. Geekbench AI is a cross-platform benchmark tool designed to evaluate the performance of AI workloads on a wide range devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. It measures the performance of CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs (Neural Processing Units) across different operating systems like Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux with an array of machine learning tasks.Again, we must point out that we don't have much reference data from other mobile platforms with Geekbench AI just yet. Regardless, it's clear that the GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU tops the charts.The Blackmagic RAW Speed Test is a CPU and GPU benchmarking tool that determines the speed of decoding full-resolution Blackmagic RAW video frames. The tool can be used to evaluate performance at various resolutions and bitrates on the CPU or using OpenCL or CUDA on a GPU. We're reporting four results here, at 8K and 4K resolutions, but at differing bitrates and compression levels.The Blackmagic RAW Speed Test is affected not only by the GPU, but CPU and system memory bandwidth and latency. Here, the GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU is right in the mix with some of the enthusiast-class desktop discrete GeForce cards, and clearly outclasses any Radeon.

Battery Life And Power Tests









The GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU Thoughts And Conclusion