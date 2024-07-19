Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Officially Confirmed In Teaser Video, Pixel 9 Pro Too
Google has teased its upcoming Pixel 9 Pro and also officially confirmed a new foldable Pixel is on the way. In true AI fashion, both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are being billed as phones “built for the Gemini era," with Gemini being the name of Google's family of mulimodal large language models (LLMs).
Google made a surprising move last month by announcing the Pixel 9 Pro sooner than expected, along with a set of Roman numerals indicating the launch would take place on August 13, 2024. The news, however, did not stop leaks, as one pointed to the upcoming Pixel 9 smartphones including a Recall-like feature. Now, with less than four weeks until the official launch, Google has provided two more teaser videos showcasing its Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold.
In the teaser videos for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold, someone types in a question to Gemini, asking the chatbot to “Write me a breakup letter. Tell them I’ve found something new. That actually feels magical. Not just the same old thing.” The prompt concludes, “Oh, and have it start, ‘Dear Old Phone.’”
While AI may be what Google wants consumers to focus on in the videos, many turned their attention to the stacked camera array on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The new camera layout no longer extends across the back of the phone, instead including two rows of cameras with the camera bump being offset to one side.
There has been little else confirmed by Google up to this point concerning the upcoming Pixel 9 launch, but one rumor has a new larger Pro XL model being added to the lineup. Another rumor has screen sizes coming in at 6.24-inches, 6.34-inches, and 6.73-inches respectively. While the Pixel 9 will house two cameras on the rear camera array, the Pro and Pro XL will most likely include a triple camera setup.
Anyone wanting to get updates concerning the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series of smartphones can sign up for email notifications via Google’s website. Be sure to also stay tuned to HotHardware for any future news as well.