CATEGORIES
home News

Dell Revamps Its 2025 PC Lineup Under New Streamlined Branding

by Ben FunkTuesday, January 07, 2025, 09:45 AM EDT
dell pro family
Branding efforts are tricky business. Choose an obtuse name and it can be tricky to know what you're even selling. Of course, Dell's branding hasn't fallen into that category, but names like Latitude and Inspiron can be tough to decipher if you're new to PCs. That's why the largest privately-owned PC manufacturer, Dell, not only announced a truckload of new AI PCs at CES, it also rolled out a new series of brands to simplify its product lineup and help consumers understand what they're buying. Meet Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Max.

Before we dive too deeply into the names, we want to point out there are lots of PCs coming very soon under these three umbrellas. The first wave of machines are mostly laptops with names that indicate screen sizes. As we go, we'll see things like Dell Pro 13 Premium and Dell 16 Plus, and it will all make sense after understanding the new branding. While the first wave of AI PCs were Snapdragon X1 Elite-based notebooks, these are for the most part x86 notebooks using Lunar Lake CPUs from Intel's Core Ultra 200 series. 

Understanding Dell's New Branding

At first it might appear that Dell has taken iPhone names and applied them to PCs, but it's not quite that simple as there are suffixes that can be applied to each. It's basically three categories of device: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. Within each category, suffixes indicate things like build quality and performance tiers. First is the non-suffixed name, which is the base model, and then the Plus is a step-up and Premium is pretty self-explanatory. Understanding it as a 3x3 grid helped this author wrap his brain around it. All the same, a name like Dell Pro Max 16 Premium doesn't exactly roll off the tongue.

The Dell branding will encompass everything that targets individual consumers -- fare thee well, Inspiron, Inspiron Plus, and XPS brands. These names have served the company well. However, in 2025 they've been replaced with Dell base models and their suffixed brethren:  Dell Plus and Dell Premium.

dell branding categories with tiers
Dell's new branding efforts in a nutshell

That means folks shopping on Amazon or at Best Buy for a home computer are going to see three brands, just like they have in the past. The names should also be clearer; it's obvious that Dell Plus is better than Dell, while Dell Premium sits on top. And it should be noted that Dell's gaming brand Alienware isn't going anywhere, either. New models in Alienware's lineup were just announced, as a matter of fact. 

After that are the models targeted at corporate buyers. Dell Pro more-or-less replaces the Latitude brand of business notebooks and desktops. Meanwhile, the high-performance Precision lineup has been dubbed Dell Pro Max. And of course those brands all have their own base, Plus, and Premium branding applied to them. Pretty straightforward, right? Right, so let's move on to the systems themselves. 

dell pro plus 14
The Dell Pro 14 Plus

The Dell Pro and Pro Max Lineups

The first machines to roll out under the new branding are, for the most part, Dell Pro and Pro Max PCs. We'll start with the Dell Pro 13 Premium and 14 Premium. As their names imply, they ship with 13 and 14-inch displays with 16:10 aspect ratios and either FHD+ or QHD+ resolutions. Later this year, these notebooks will be available with Tandem OLED displays (first seen on the M4 iPad Pro) for a 24% increase in efficiency and a 49% weight reduction compared to previous OLED designs. The early models will instead come with mini-LED backlit IPS displays. 

dell pro max 14 16
Dell's Pro Max 14 and 16 Premium

The Dell Pro Premium notebooks are also built upon 90% recycled magnesium frames that keep the weight down to as low as 2.36 pounds. Despite the light weight, these systems meet the MIL-STD H durability spec so they can survive long days in the airport or driving around. These notebooks also have dual-fan cooling systems that the company says keeps them quiet while increasing air flow by 20%. Dell Pro Premium cooling systems will be riding atop Intel Core Ultra 200v-series processors.
The step down from Premium to Dell Pro Plus includes 13, 14, and 16-inch models, and comes as either a traditional laptop or a 2-in-1 form factor. Regardless of the size and design, all of these machines use the same BIOS to make life easier for IT departments. Dell Pro Plus notebooks use 50% recycled aluminum shells. 

All the Dell Pro machines have some design features in common. They all have dedicated HDMI, USB, and Thunderbolt connectivity options. They're also all available with 5G modems for WAN connectivity as well as Wi-Fi 7 for local wireless networks. We also know that other Meteor Lake notebooks feature beastly battery life, and Dell says these will last up to 21 hours away from the wall. 

There are also Dell Pro Desktops coming. These have a variety of form factors including micro, slim desktop, and tower configurations. These have both Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen CPU options, and will be Dell's first commercial desktops with NPUs on board. 

Dell Pro AI Studio

The same Lunar Lake CPUs which have on-board NPUs that enable Copilot+ features in Windows will also drive Dell Pro AI Studio. This would be easy to dismiss as the company's own take on on-device AI, but it's actually quite a bit more. Dell Pro AI Studio goes a lot farther than just configuring some settings for different workloads, though; Dell Pro AI Studio has its own collection of validated models that have been optimized for the hardware of a Dell Pro PC that can be easily deployed on-device using the Dell Management Portal. This video presentation from Dell goes into much more detail.

Dell talks in-depth about AI PCs and Dell Pro AI Studio at CES

Of course, all of these features can be done through public repositories like HuggingFace or downloading random repos from different hardware makers on GitHub. However, having all of this collected and (more importantly) validated by the OEM makes getting a useful AI model onto a PC a breeze. This lets Dell Pro users focus on getting work done rather than setting up an environment. 

The Dell 14 and 16 Plus

Consumer PCs aren't left out of the initial launch of Dell's rebranding efforts. The Dell 14 Plus and 16 Plus will be available as both traditional notebooks and 2-in-1 designs. To start with, these systems will have Intel Core Ultra 200v processors that increase battery life 39% over the previous generation of Inspiron Plus notebooks. 

dell plus 16 2 in 1
The Dell 16 Plus 2-in-1 is the first consumer notebook with the new branding

Later this year, Dell says it will flesh out the consumer offerings to include desktops and notebooks. There will be options based on not only Intel Core CPUs, but also AMD Ryzen and Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors as well. As these machines launch and Dell continues with its rebranding efforts, we'll be sure to bring more. For now, you can see more about Dell Pro computers directly from Dell itself. 
Tags:  Intel, Dell, ces2025, dell pro, dell pro max
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment