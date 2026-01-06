Phison’s New E37T Brings Gen5 SSD Speeds To Thin Laptops And Gaming Handhelds





There's a whole lot of uncertainty in the consumer DRAM and storage space with AI pushing demand for NAND flash memory chips to unprecedented levels, but one thing is for certain—the accompanying parts are in place for whenever the market settles down. Driving that point home is Phison's new PS5037-E37T controller designed to give mainstream solid state drives (SSDs) a big Gen5 speed boost.





Crediting core architecture refinements over the previous generation to support the latest 3D NAND chips running at 4,800MT/s, Phison claims its E37T controller delivers up to 38% faster speeds "for maximum value." That translates to PCIe 5.0 storage speeds of up to 14.7GB/s (14,700MB/s) for sequential reads and up 13GB/s (13,000MB/s) for sequential writes.













Phison's also touting up to 2,000,000 IOPS for 4K random reads and writes from its DRAM-less, quad-channel controller design. So in essence, the E37T paves the way for faster and more affordable mainstream storage, with lower power consumption benefits to boost. It's this combination that Phison says makes it "an ideal choice for next-genration laptops and mobile gaming using compact form factors." Or in other words, thin laptops and handhelds (among other platforms).





"As consumer applications demand greater storage capacity and sustained performance in small spaces, the E37T is designed to deliver power-efficient operation while pushing the Gen5 performance ceiling," said Michael Wu, President & GM, Phison US. "With the next wave of platforms introducing PCIe Gen5 in smaller form factors, the E37T expands our portfolio with a versatile, high-value storage solution that brings faster, more responsive user experiences to a broad range of devices and use cases."





Meanwhile, the PS5028-E28 remains Phison's flagship controller. Built on TSMC's 6-nanometer manufacturing process, the E28 delivers sequential read speeds of up to 14.9GB/s (14,900MB/s) and sequential writes of up to 14GB/s (14,000MB/s).



