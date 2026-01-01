CATEGORIES
home News

MSI Unveils 5-Layer Tandem 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitors With Big Upgrades

by Paul LillyThursday, January 01, 2026, 10:10 AM EDT
MSI MPG 322UR QD-OLED X24 and MAG 321UP QD-OLED X24 gaming monitors.
MSI is touting some significant image quality enhancements to its next round of QD-OLED gaming monitors that promise to deliver even inkier black levels, more uniform luminance, and a tougher screen surface that is more scratch resistance than its existing models. Not that you should be scratching your monitor, but if you own cats who like to paw at the screen (guilty as charged!), that's a welcome upgrade.

Key to these upgrades is the combination of a 5-layer tandem OLED architecture with "El Gen 3 technology," which basically means the panels are based on Samsung's 3rd generation OLED panel.

Tandem OLEDs stack multiple red, green, and blue (RGB) organic light-emitting layers that work in (wait for it...) tandem. In theory, this method can give brightness a boost, addressing one of the biggest weaknesses of OLED (compared to mini LED and eventually micro LED). It can also lower power consumption and reduce the risk of burn-in, addressing the other big drawback associated with OLED displays. Tandem OLED is becoming increasingly popular in new monitors, like LG's recently announced UltraGear Evo line.

Ahead of CES, MSI announced two display models based on the latest-generation OLED tech: MPG 322UR QD-OLED 24X and MAG 321UP QD-OLED X24. Both of these are 32-inch class (31.5 inches) displays with a 4K resolution, and they both feature MSI's DarkArmor film.

MSI QD-OLED with DarkArmor Film compared to an MSI QD-OLED without the flim.

"This specialized film technology is designed to enhance light absorption and eliminate the distracting purple or reddish tints often visible on standard QD-OLEDs under ambient light. It boosts pure black levels by up to 40%, significantly improving contrast and delivering superior image performance. Furthermore, it upgrades the screen surface hardness from 2H to 3H, offering 2.5x better scratch resistance to effectively withstand daily wear and tear," MSI says.

MSI comparison of HDR with and without Uniform Luminance.

MSI's also touting more uniform luminance for HDR content. The new displays will enable users to adjust the HDR brightness curve for a better overall image.

"By correlating specific brightness levels to different display window sizes, it ensures a stable and smooth brightness experience across various usage scenarios," MSI explains.

We'll have to wait for CES for a full set of specs, though the initial unveiling certainly has us intrigued.
Tags:  MSI, Monitors, OLED, qd-oled, ces2026
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment