MSI Unveils 5-Layer Tandem 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitors With Big Upgrades





MSI is touting some significant image quality enhancements to its next round of QD-OLED gaming monitors that promise to deliver even inkier black levels, more uniform luminance, and a tougher screen surface that is more scratch resistance than its existing models. Not that you should be scratching your monitor, but if you own cats who like to paw at the screen (guilty as charged!), that's a welcome upgrade.





Key to these upgrades is the combination of a 5-layer tandem OLED architecture with "El Gen 3 technology," which basically means the panels are based on Samsung's 3rd generation OLED panel.





Tandem OLEDs stack multiple red, green, and blue (RGB) organic light-emitting layers that work in (wait for it...) tandem. In theory, this method can give brightness a boost, addressing one of the biggest weaknesses of OLED (compared to mini LED and eventually micro LED). It can also lower power consumption and reduce the risk of burn-in, addressing the other big drawback associated with OLED displays. Tandem OLED is becoming increasingly popular in new monitors, like LG's recently announced UltraGear Evo line.





Ahead of CES, MSI announced two display models based on the latest-generation OLED tech: MPG 322UR QD-OLED 24X and MAG 321UP QD-OLED X24. Both of these are 32-inch class (31.5 inches) displays with a 4K resolution, and they both feature MSI's DarkArmor film.









"This specialized film technology is designed to enhance light absorption and eliminate the distracting purple or reddish tints often visible on standard QD-OLEDs under ambient light. It boosts pure black levels by up to 40%, significantly improving contrast and delivering superior image performance. Furthermore, it upgrades the screen surface hardness from 2H to 3H, offering 2.5x better scratch resistance to effectively withstand daily wear and tear," MSI says.









MSI's also touting more uniform luminance for HDR content. The new displays will enable users to adjust the HDR brightness curve for a better overall image.





"By correlating specific brightness levels to different display window sizes, it ensures a stable and smooth brightness experience across various usage scenarios," MSI explains.



