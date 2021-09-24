ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED Review: Ryzen 5000-Powered Excellence
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325S): A Gorgeous Ryzen 5000 Ultralight Notebook
Much of the conversation surrounding AMD’s continued assault on Intel has revolved around the desktop and server markets, where the company’s Ryzen and EPYC processors have consistently increased in popularity and adoption, gen over gen. AMD has, however, also made significant inroads in the mobile space, with both high-end gaming notebooks – like the excellent ASUS ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition – and in the thin-and-lite space as well, with a variety of Ryzen 5000U series based machines. We’ve actually had the notebook we’ll be showing you today, the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (model UM325S), on hand for quite a while now and can say without question, that it is one of the most attractive, 13.3”-class notebooks we have used to date.
As its name suggests, the machine features a super-punchy OLED display, along with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor with integrated Radeon Vega graphics and plenty of RAM and storage. Take a look at the specifications in the table below and then we’ll dig in a little deeper to see what the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED can really do...
|
|Screen Size
|13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080), glossy
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 1.9GHz (Turbo up to 4.4GHz)
|GPU
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|RAM
|16GB LPDDR4X (on board)
|Storage
|512GB PCIE SSD
|I/O Ports
|1x HDMI, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display / power delivery
|Networking
|802.11ax
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0 (Dual band) 2*2
|Keyboard
|Backlit Chiclet Keyboard
|WebCam
|HD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
|Battery
|67WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|Warranty
|1YR International*/Eligible for 1YR free Domestic ADP upon registration
|Dimensions
|12.0" x 8.0" x 0.5"
|Weight
|2.5 lbs
|Accessories
|Sleeve, USB-A to ethernet adapter, USB-C to audio jack adapter
ASUS sells a wide array of ZenBook 13 (and very similar ZenBook 14) notebooks, featuring both AMD and Intel processing platforms. The particular machine we’ll be showing you here is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8-core / 16-thread processor that can turbo up to frequencies as high as 4.4GHz. As we’ve already mentioned, the processor features an integrated Radeon Vega-based graphics engine to push the pixels, and the processor is paired to 16GB of LPDD4X-3733 memory, which is soldered down on the board. Keep that in mind if you dig this machine, because this means you should be configuring it with as much RAM as you’ll require, now and down the road, at the time of purchase.
Opening up the ASUS ZenBook 13 reveals the aforementioned keyboard and touchpad, and the gorgeous 13.3” OLED display. The display hinge is firm and feels sturdy, but tension is low enough that the lid can be lifted with one hand, without lifting the base of the machine from whatever surface it is resting on. As the lid is opened though, the rear of the keyboard deck is automatically propped up, to help air better flow into the bottom of the system.
We don’t have anything negative to say about the machine's large, specialized touchpad though. The touchpad is smooth and responsive, multi-finger gestures worked reliably, palm rejection is dialed in, and it’s just about the perfect size for this class of machine. In addition, the touchpad can double as a numeric keypad; simply long-press the keypad icon at the upper right and the numbers / buttons light right up. If you prefer smaller notebooks, but are crunching numbers in Excel all day, you’ll probably dig this feature.
OLED HDR display. The put it simply, the display on the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED is gorgeous. It covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, is PANTONE validated for color accuracy, offers a flicker-free hardware-based TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light option, and is HDR certified – though, brightness is only rated for up to 400-nits.
ASUS logo embedded in the lid. Chamfered edges as a bit of flair, but overall there’s not much to see. The bottom of the machine features some relatively large, padded feet to help keep the machine in place, along with perforations for the bottom-firing speakers and a large vent that’s used for intake. The vent on the bottom of the machine draws air into the system, and it’s exhausted through a long, thin vent that runs along the back.
And with all of that out of the way, let’s see how this puppy performs…