Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Review: The Folding Flagship Refined

When open, the Galaxy Z Flip3 looks and feels like any other glass and aluminum flagship with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and twin rear shooters. The party trick here is that this phone folds in half like a makeup compact, thanks to a flexible ultra-thin glass screen and a special hinge. Once closed, the Z Flip3 reveals a second, 1.9-inch AMOLED cover display next to the aforementioned dual camera system in what is now the front of the handset.



This glass panel is split horizontally, with the top 3/8 or so (which protects the second screen and incorporates the two shooters) being black, and the rest (which houses the LED flash) matching the color of the remaining glass. Our Cream review unit came with a gold aluminum frame and hinge (sporting an etched Samsung logo) -- the other hues are Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, White, Pink, and Gray.



Second, the bezels -- while thin -- aren’t flush with the display. There’s a tiny lip all around the screen that makes edge swipes and other gestures more difficult. As for the cover display, it’s a 1.9-inch (512 x 260 pixels, 302ppi) AMOLED panel with a 17.7:9 aspect ratio located outside, on the top half of the phone (when it’s closed). It’s a nice display as well, but it’s harder to read in the California sun.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Camera Performance, Shot Modes And Image Quality



When it comes to imaging, the Galaxy Z Flip3 inherits the Z Flip and Z Flip 5G’s three shooters. These consist of a 12MP f/1.8 1.4-micron main sensor with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP f/2.2 1.12-micron 123-degree ultrawide lens, and a 10MP f/2.4 1.22-micron selfie camera While Samsung’s basically recycling parts here -- the main shooter basically dates back to the Galaxy S8 -- this is a proven camera system that delivers excellent results.













Galaxy Z Flip3 main camera (2x zoom)





First, the camera supports landscape video recording (16:9, up to 1080p 60fps) when holding the Z Flip3 vertically, which is very cool. We’d love to see this on other handsets. Combine this with Flex Mode and the (half open) phone becomes its own tripod -- more on Flex Mode later. Second, you can mirror the viewfinder on the cover display so others can see what you’re shooting -- or for selfies -- which is pretty smart.





Galaxy Z Flip3 ultrawide







Galaxy Z Flip3 main camera







Galaxy Z Flip3 main camera (2x zoom)







Galaxy Z Flip3 main camera (4x zoom)





Better yet, you can use the cameras when the Z Flip3 is closed. Just double-press the power / lock key and the viewfinder appears on the cover screen. Swipe left or right to switch between photo and video modes, and swipe up or down to switch between the main and ultrawide shooters. Tap the display (2-second timer) or press the volume rocker (no timer) to take a photo or video. It’s simple and intuitive.



The only drawback when using the cameras with the phone closed is that everything is captured in a square (1:1) format, and there’s no way to change this in the settings. Still, the main and ultrawide shooters are significantly better than the selfie camera, so keep that in mind. And if you want to change the aspect ratio, simply open the Z Flip3 and mirror the viewfinder to the cover screen to get the best of both worlds.





Galaxy Z Flip3 main camera (auto)







Galaxy Z Flip3 main camera (night mode)







Galaxy Z Flip3 ultrawide (auto)







Galaxy Z Flip3 ultrawide (night mode)









So, how do the Z Flip3 shooters perform? The resulting photos and videos are quite lovely. While the hardware is somewhat dated, Samsung keeps improving its software, and the Snapdragon 888 lends plenty of muscle for image processing. Pictures are detailed, with accurate color balance and exposure. Dynamic range is decent, and low-light performance is solid, thanks to night mode and OIS (on the main lens).





Galaxy Z Flip3 main camera (portrait mode)



Galaxy Z Flip3 selfie camera (portrait mode)



Samsung still cranks the saturation and sharpness up a little too much for our liking -- at least in some images, but it’s less prevalent than it used to be. With only a 12MP main sensor to play with, zooming isn’t the Z Flip3’s forte, but we managed to get usable shots up to 2-3x magnification. Video quality is top notch here, and we’re happy to see 4K 30fps and 1080p 60fps support (with stereo audio) for all three shooters.



Next up: audio, performance, and battery life...

