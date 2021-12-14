NVIDIA DLSS Vs AMD FSR: F1 2021 Performance & Image Quality
Interesting Things Are Revealed When Comparing FSR And DLSS In F1 2021
FidelityFX Super Resolution upscales graphics on just about any modern graphics card worth owning. Since FSR's public release, the question has always been about which method is better, assuming we have a choice in a particular game.
Several recently-launched games have picked up support for both image upscaling technologies. Developers want their games to be played by as many games as possible, and the chip makers want to make sure their home-grown tech makes it into new titles. Games that use both technologies at this time include Deathloop, Call of Duty Vanguard, Horizon Zero Dawn, and F1 2021. Due to its in-game benchmark that should make comparisons between FSR and DLSS easily possible, we chose F1 2021 for our first endeavor, which picked up FSR as part of its October update. F1 2021 is available on Steam and EA's Origin, and we'll detail our testing methodology in depth later on so you can follow along.
Meanwhile, AMD's Fidelity FX Super Resolution is the new kid on the block, and it has several trade-offs against DLSS. The pros include its open-source nature and its compatibility. FSR supports a wide swath of graphics hardware from both AMD and NVIDIA, going as far back as the Polaris-based Radeon RX 400 series and GeForce GTX 10 series with the Pascal architecture. Any developer is free to add FSR to its games, too. The downside is that it doesn't have as much data to work with since it can only use the current frame, but folks who are sensitive to DLSS's temporal issues might consider that a win -- it all depends on your visual acuity.
When we looked at FSR at release, we cautioned gamers against doing too much so-called "pixel peeping" in screenshots since we play games in fluid motion; the time of the S3 ViRGE is long gone. What matters is how the game looks in motion, now how an individual frame looks when zoomed in. Thankfully, we have technology that lets us easily zoom and pan video while lining up the perfectly synchronized shot. NVIDIA's ICAT tool has been updated a couple of times since release. It now uses nearest-neighbor scaling when zooming in on video instead of bilinear filters, which makes differences jump out on the screen. The company says it's really invested into motion-based pixel peeping to improve its upscaling tech, so we're ready to put both of them to the test.
Just to recap in writing what we talked about in the video, neither FSR nor DLSS is magic. Both techniques incur some image quality penalties, but they do so in divergent ways due to the nature of upscaling a lower-resolution image. Because it can look at the last couple of frames while building the current one, DLSS has access to about three times the data that FSR does, and where that starts to show up is on the track. FSR was softer overall and objects just lacked a little bit of the fine detail they could have had otherwise. The good news is that it's not as noticeable as it sounds when the game is in motion. The fact that F1 2021 only supports one FSR preset (fortunately, it's the Quality mode) is a little annoying since most other titles that support the tech give users control over it.
Meanwhile, DLSS did some unwanted things to the tires on every car on the track, and the amount of noticeable flicker and wobble on the cars was a little off-putting. We definitely think this is temporal artifacting at work. At the time of the game's last update in late October, the DLSS library that ships with the game was updated to the latest available -- version 2.2.9.0. User reports indicate Call of Duty: Vanguard ships with an even older DLSS library and players are having a hard time with it enabled, and that's true even after the 1.14 update in early December. NVIDIA may have the tech ready but developers need some time to catch up. Version 2.3 is available and has been integrated into just a couple of games so far. Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077 got updates last month, and more are on the way.
At this moment in December, 2021, the list of DLSS 2.3 games that also support FSR (making this kind of comparison possible) is zero; there are none that support both or we would have tested one of them instead. The troubled Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, and Baldur's Gate 3's early access beta support DLSS 2.3 right now, but not FSR. It's likely that EA will eventually upgrade DLSS to 2.3 in F1 2021 at some point. Could that turn the results of our tests today on their head when it eventually happens? It's entirely possible.
I know what you're thinking: We don't have to wait. DLSS upgrades are just a DLL swap away, either manually or with the help of a dedicated tool. Does upgrading F1 2021 to the latest version make any difference? The short answer is no, it does not. As demonstrated in the video, swapping in the nvngx_dlss.dll from Doom Eternal into F1 2021 didn't help visual quality and it didn't help performance. NVIDIA claims that DLSS at the same quality level vs. FSR will usually look better, and at equal image quality DLSS is faster. Of course, that's not going to be universally true and will be game dependent, so we hope to continually explore this topic as more games that support both technologies are updated or made available.
As mentioned in the video, we ran the benchmark on the Bahrain track using the high chase camera and all the details cranked to their maximum, at the GE76 Raider's native 1080p resolution. At the end of the race we can see both average and minimum frame rates, which are reported here. The game dumps a ton of data into an XML file afterward if you want to see more detail.
Performance-wise, DLSS Quality vs. FSR Quality was pretty much a wash, with an ever so slight edge technically going to NVIDIA. The same is true of playing at 1080p native with and without TAA and FidelityFX Image Sharpening. As we pointed out in the video though, F1 2021 does a fresh simulation of a race on each benchmark run, so two frames per second when the average is over 100 isn't anything to write home about. Both were a bit more than 10% faster than the native resolution, both without any anti-aliasing and with TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening enabled. On this hardware, 10% isn't much, but on slower PCs it could mean the difference between smooth and choppy, or playable and unplayable.
We would also like to reiterate that ICAT was extremely helpful in all of these F1 2021 comparisons. When the NVIDIA briefed us on ICAT, the company's reps were clear that they are very much into "pixel peeping" and use tools like this to fine-tune upscaling and other AI-assisted graphics technologies. The fact that NVIDIA has given the world a tool by which to measure its successes and failures in image quality is great. ICAT may make the company vulnerable when a potential weakness is exposed, but it'll still be around when the next update comes, too. And we commend NVIDIA for making such a handy tool available for everyone to use.
While we saw image quality penalties in both FidelityFX Super Resolution and Deep Learning Super Sampling with F1 2021, the clever and bright minds behind AMD's and NVIDIA's respective technologies are going to keep working to improve them. What's wonderful about this journey that major GPU vendors are on is that we can follow along with them, see the benefits for ourselves and reap (and show) the benefits in the process. What's important about both of these image upscaling technologies is that gamers have a choice, and we can turn things on and off as we please and not have to simply settle for lower resolutions.
