Evaluating NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 Quality And Performance In Mech 5 And Control

NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 Put To The Test In MechWarrior 5 and Control





Giant Supersampled Mechs With DLSS 2.0



FXAA only - DLSS 2.0 is turned off. Tons of jaggies in repeated patterns here





DLSS 2.0 in Performance mode smooths it out a bit, but there's still shimmering in motion





In Balanced mode, we're getting closer to a smooth image. The repeating patterns look like themselves again.





Not sure how else to say it: DLSS 2.0 in Quality mode looks much better than with only FXAA.





DLSS 2.0 And AI Anti-Aliasing In The Oldest House





First of all, this is what that scene should look like at 2560x1440.





DLSS 1.0 on High looks like someone buttered the screen but somehow kept all the aliasing artifacts.





DLSS 2.0 on Quality matches the resolution of 1.0's High. The difference is night and day.





DLSS 2.0 on Performance even looks better than than the old version on High. This is quite remarkable.









NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 - Higher Quality Game Rendering That Doesn't Kill Performance