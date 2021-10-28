NVIDIA GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Review: A Killer Gaming Rig In The Cloud

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on GeForce NOW RTX 3080 (click for larger)



Fortunately, the games almost universally looked great. You could occasionally wind up with some compression artifacts on lower bitrate settings, and that could really tear down the immersion. However, when we put our full internet connection to the test -- or at least, as much as GeForce NOW would use -- everything was quite smooth and beautiful. We didn't really see video blurring or quality drops when the service was in control of the bitrate. However, there was one exception.