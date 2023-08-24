Xbox Boss Addresses Mid-Generation Game Console Refresh Rumors At Gamescom





Xbox boss Phil Spencer says "no." In fact, he specifically said "no, no," and also that his group is focused right now on the new Xbox Series S with extra storage that was announced during Summer Game Fest. Phil was quite clear in a brief interview with IGN that he thinks we're at the "end of the beginning" of the Xbox Series X's life cycle , and that developers haven't been able to wring all of the performance out of it yet.





The new Series S Carbon Black with 1TB of storage will be $349 on 9/1.

It's easy to understand why fans are looking for faster hardware . When the Xbox Series X came out three years ago, it was broadly competitive with upper-midrange gaming PCs at the hilariously-low price of $500. Since then, even if we look only at AMD hardware, the company has made incredible strides in both CPU and GPU performance—and that's not even to talk about what Intel and NVIDIA have been up to.













If we delve into the realm of hypotheticals, it's a little hard to imagine what AMD would really have to offer Sony or Microsoft for an upgraded console beyond making a bigger and badder chip. While there have been significant architectural improvements on the CPU side of things—Zen 4 is faster than Zen 2, clock for clock—much of the performance gain there has actually been due to continual ramping of clock rates, which means higher power consumption.



