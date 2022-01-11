Xbox Chief Says Forget The Chip Shortage, Here's Why It's So Hard To Buy An Xbox Series X Or PS5





Even though many folks have spent a lot of time talking about microprocessor shortages, the real shortage hampering enthusiasts right now is actually a shortage of smaller discrete components. Things we don't normally have to think about at a component level, like power delivery components, are what's holding up most of the market ; the chips for most consumer products are readily available.

In fact, he explicitly says that Microsoft's supply of Xbox consoles is "as big as it's ever been," and that the House of Bill and Paul simply can't keep the systems on store shelves. He extends his statement to rival Sony's PlayStation consoles as well, saying that "demand is exceeding the supply for all of us." Spencer casually drops the bombshell statement that "at this point" in the console's lifetime, "we've sold more of this generation of Xboxes (...) than we had any previous version."





Microsoft's Xbox Series X (left) and Series S (right).

