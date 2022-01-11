CATEGORIES
home News
by Zak KillianTuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:10 PM EDT

Xbox Chief Says Forget The Chip Shortage, Here's Why It's So Hard To Buy An Xbox Series X Or PS5

phil spencer
Even though many folks have spent a lot of time talking about microprocessor shortages, the real shortage hampering enthusiasts right now is actually a shortage of smaller discrete components. Things we don't normally have to think about at a component level, like power delivery components, are what's holding up most of the market; the chips for most consumer products are readily available.

This take lines up with statements made by Xbox honcho Phil Spencer in an interview for the New York Times' Sway podcast. Speaking to host Kara Swisher, he stated that early in 2020, Microsoft started to completely sell out of Xbox consoles, which hadn't happened before. While he admits that the company has had some supply issues, he goes on to say that they aren't preventing the company from producing Xbox consoles in large numbers.

In fact, he explicitly says that Microsoft's supply of Xbox consoles is "as big as it's ever been," and that the House of Bill and Paul simply can't keep the systems on store shelves. He extends his statement to rival Sony's PlayStation consoles as well, saying that "demand is exceeding the supply for all of us." Spencer casually drops the bombshell statement that "at this point" in the console's lifetime, "we've sold more of this generation of Xboxes (...) than we had any previous version."

inline microsoft xbox series x s news
Microsoft's Xbox Series X (left) and Series S (right).

This generation of Xbox consoles comprises the Xbox "Series" family, so-called informally because the two devices are known as the Xbox Series S and Series X. The Series X is a potent machine that goes head to head with Sony's PlayStation 5 in both specifications and price ($499), while the Series S is a digital-only machine with a much less powerful graphics processor, less internal storage, and a smaller form factor. It goes for just $299—not a bad price for a machine that can outpace last generation's $499 Xbox One X in most games.

Spencer's comments echo his statements on the topic back in October of 2020. Most of the podcast isn't actually about this topic; host Swisher spends the majority of the thirty-minutes-plus attempting to prod Spencer into saying something politically-flammable, and to his credit, he remains professional. You can listen to the interview on the Times' website, or read the transcript if you're curious.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, PlayStation, (NYSE:SNE), (nasdaq:msft)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment