Here's When Sony May Launch An Upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro Game Console





If you believe the latest rumors, that's exactly the plan. Insider Gaming, a source that's had a few accurate leaks in the past, says that its sources have confirmed Sony's intentions to produce a "PS5 Pro." This system, according to the leaker, would not be related to the previously-leaked hardware revision allowing for a separate, detachable disc drive, and would instead be a later release.

How much later? According to Insider Gaming, the new system won't arrive this year. In fact, if that site's information is accurate, we'd be looking at a release in late 2024—likely in November—as that's typically when new PlayStation hardware is released. It's possible that we'll see the disc-drive-optional form of the machine this year, with the "Pro" model coming late next year.





The remake of PS3 classic Demon's Souls remains one of few PS5 exclusive titles.







From Sony's patent, "System And Method For Accelerated Ray Tracing."



Of course, that could just as easily be relevant to the PlayStation 6. Notably, this rumor is a direct reversal from Insider Gaming's previous statements that there would be no "PS5 Pro", and that the company would focus its efforts on the PlayStation 6. Frankly, as long as the new system packs the latest AMD hardware and is backward compatible with the PS5, we don't care what they call it.





Top image is an original, fan-made PS5 Pro concept by stu346.

