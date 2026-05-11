Sony Uses GTA 6 Hype to Accelerate PS4-to-PS5 Upgrade Cycle Before Rockstar’s Biggest Launch Yet
As spotted by @GTAVI_Countdown on X/Twitter and numerous PlayStation players, Sony is notifying PlayStation 4 players across various channels, including email and system notifications, of Grand Theft Auto VI's PS5 requirement.
PS4 Players are now receiving messages and emails from PlayStation asking them to upgrade to PS5 to get ready for GTA 6.— GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 8, 2026
Too many signs indicating the November 19 release date is locked in. pic.twitter.com/LeeRR28CCk
While some may view this messaging as egregious on Sony's part, many PlayStation 4 players believe Grand Theft Auto VI will make its way to the console. For those who don't follow the latest hardware advancements, the immediate value of a PlayStation 5 (or PS5 Pro) upgrade isn't always obvious, and of course both consoles have been subject to price hikes that make that upgrade more expensive. Regardless, there is a point at which newer hardware is actually required to run newer games as the developer intended, and the engine features showcased by the Grand Theft Auto VI trailers so far reveal that the PS4 is not up to snuff.
It's not just PlayStation 4 players who will have to upgrade to play GTA 6. Prospective PC players will also have to wait an undetermined length of time (most likely a year plus, based on Red Dead Redemption 2's release timing) before they get to play the game, even if they're packing more power than current PlayStation consoles.
But that's well within expectations for Grand Theft Auto and major AAA releases at this point. Considering the November 19th launch date for GTA 6, Black Friday (November 27th) will likely be very interesting for console gamers this year. Maybe some folks will even buy Xbox Series S/X consoles just to experience Rockstar's latest mega-hit.