GTA 6 PC Port Delay Confirmed as CEO Claims Console Players are Priority
When asked why the company was skipping PC at launch given its current strength as a gaming platform, Zelnick responded by saying that “Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you're judged by serving the core. Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers.”
It’s seems an odd statement to make considering Zelnick also acknowledges that AAA releases typically see 45-50% of sales on PC. However, stepping back and taking a look at how Rockstar has been able to continue to monetize GTA 5 over a decade after its release provides a clue as to what the company is thinking with its launch strategy.
Last month, the game’s developer, Rockstar Games, was hit by a hacker group that would eventually leak loads of data, including sources of revenue. GTA Online is racking up roughly $6.3 million from PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players every single week. Meanwhile, PC players account for only $264,273 on a weekly basis.
This disparity in revenue is likely behind the decision to focus on getting the console launch to go as smoothly as possible, as the publisher expects to get a new gravy train rolling with GTA 6. It’s also probably banking on the fact that PC GTA Online players won’t mind having the single player portion spoiled and will make the move once the PC port is ready.
As Zelnick says in the interview, “we'll see how it works out” when the game launches on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.