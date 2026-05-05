CATEGORIES
home News

GTA 6 PC Port Delay Confirmed as CEO Claims Console Players are Priority

by Alan VelascoTuesday, May 05, 2026, 11:22 AM EDT
gta 6 pc port delayed hero
Grand Theft Auto VI is on track to finally make it way to eager fans later this year and will likely become the biggest video game launch of all time. However, players on PC will not be able to join in on the festivities when the game releases on consoles, which has now been officially confirmed by Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick during an interview with Bloomberg.

When asked why the company was skipping PC at launch given its current strength as a gaming platform, Zelnick responded by saying that “Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you're judged by serving the core. Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers.”

It’s seems an odd statement to make considering Zelnick also acknowledges that AAA releases typically see 45-50% of sales on PC. However, stepping back and taking a look at how Rockstar has been able to continue to monetize GTA 5 over a decade after its release provides a clue as to what the company is thinking with its launch strategy.

gta 6 pc port delayed body

Last month, the game’s developer, Rockstar Games, was hit by a hacker group that would eventually leak loads of data, including sources of revenue. GTA Online is racking up roughly $6.3 million from PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players every single week. Meanwhile, PC players account for only $264,273 on a weekly basis.

This disparity in revenue is likely behind the decision to focus on getting the console launch to go as smoothly as possible, as the publisher expects to get a new gravy train rolling with GTA 6. It’s also probably banking on the fact that PC GTA Online players won’t mind having the single player portion spoiled and will make the move once the PC port is ready.

As Zelnick says in the interview, “we'll see how it works out” when the game launches on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Tags:  Rockstar-Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), taketwo-interactive, gta-6, grand-theft-auto-6, grand-theft-auto-vi
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use