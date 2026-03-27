You Have A Short Window To Buy A PS5 Console Before Sony's Next Big Price Hike





Sony confirmed that another round of price hikes is headed to its entire PlayStation 5 console lineup, as well as the PlayStation Portal . The new prices will go into effect on April 2, 2026, the day after April Fools' Day and less than eight months after the previous adjustment , which saw the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Pro all go up by $50.





The last time Sony raised the price of its PS5 consoles, the company called it a "difficult decision" as it aimed to "navigate a challenging economic environment," which we noted at the time was code for tariffs. Sony's messaging this time is similar in tone, though likely related more to the rising costs of memory and storage chips rather than tariffs alone.





"With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally. We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide," Sony said.





Here's how the pricing breaks down, starting with the original MSRPs followed by the last price hike and then the upcoming one...