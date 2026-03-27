You Have A Short Window To Buy A PS5 Console Before Sony's Next Big Price Hike

Sony confirmed that another round of price hikes is headed to its entire PlayStation 5 console lineup, as well as the PlayStation Portal
. The new prices will go into effect on April 2, 2026, the day after April Fools' Day and less than eight months after the previous adjustment
, which saw the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Pro all go up by $50.
The last time Sony raised the price of its PS5 consoles, the company called it a "difficult decision" as it aimed to "navigate a challenging economic environment," which we noted at the time was code for tariffs. Sony's messaging this time is similar in tone, though likely related more to the rising costs of memory and storage chips rather than tariffs alone.
"With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally. We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide," Sony said.
Here's how the pricing breaks down, starting with the original MSRPs followed by the last price hike and then the upcoming one...
- PlayStation 5: $499.99 → $549.99 →$649.99
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: $449.99 → $499.99 → $599.99
- PlayStation 5 Pro: $699.99 → $749.99 →$899.99
You can consult with your abacus if you have one handy, but by our math, the upcoming price hikes amount to increases of $150 for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition and $200 for the PS5 Pro, compared to launch pricing.
Meanwhile, the PlayStation Portal is going up from $199.99 to $249.99, also starting on April 2.
Pricing varies by territory, but similarly adjusted costs will also go into effect in the U.K, Europe, and Japan, as outlined in Sony's announcement
.
Part of what makes the price increase frustrating is that it's late in the PS5's lifecycle. Sony launched the PS5 back in November 2020, seven years after releasing the PlayStation 4. Based on that timeline, we could potentially see the PlayStation 6 make its debut next year, though it also depends on how the memory crisis affects Sony's plans
.
Where To Buy A PlayStation 5 Console Before Prices Go Up Again
In any event, if you've been considering a PS5, there is still time to snag one before the next price hike goes into effect. Here is a list of what's out there...
There are also some bundle deals available, including...
The most compelling of the bunch is the PS5 Digital with the Fortnite bonus, as it's slightly cheaper than the standalone console. After that, the Digital variant with Astro Bot stands out.