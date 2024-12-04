Indiana Jones PC Specs Require A Ray Tracing-Capable GPU, Here’s What You Need





Two things you can always count on when it comes to Indiana Jones are his iconic leather jacket and his trusty whip. Three things, if you add his fedora into the mix. It looks like all three will be included in Bethesda's upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game, and if you're planning to play on PC, there's a fourth item that will make the journey as well—a GPU supporting hardware-based ray tracing.









As far as we can recall, this will be the first PC game ever to have such a requirement. Ubisoft revealed the interesting nugget in its official list of PC requirements, which lays out what is needed for regular and "full tray tracing" requirements. Each of those is further broken down into minimum, recommended, and ultra tiers as you would expect.









What's perhaps unexpected, however, is that even the non-full ray tracing tiers make a GPU with hardware-based ray tracing support mandatory—unlike Black Myth: Wukong , which also goes big on ray tracing, it doesn't look like a GeForce GTX 1060 (or any GTX card) will cut it. As you can see above, the bare minimum specs call for a t least an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super, AMD Radeon RX 6800, or Intel Arc A580 graphics card, all of which feature dedicated hardware for ray-traced visuals.





Other specs include an Intel Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 120GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage. These all apply to playing at 1080p at the Low preset with a target of 60 frames per second.







Moving up to the recommended tier (1440p, High graphics preset, 60 fps), the RAM requirements double to 32GB, the CPU specs bump up to a Core i7-12700K or Ryzen 7 7700, and the GPU needs start at a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or Radeon RX 7700 XT , both with 12GB of VRAM.













Bethesda lists a separate set of requirements for those who want to take full advantage of the ray tracing, which are also broken up into three tiers. The added visuals mean a need for more powerful GPU hardware. Starting with the minimum specs, users will need to bring a GeForce RTX 4070 (or higher) graphics card to the party. And for the recommended and ultra tiers, you're looking at a GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 , respectively.





Everything else (CPU, RAM, and storage) remains unchanged from the regular tiers. Likewise, the resolution and graphics presets are the same as their non-full ray tracing counterparts, but this is where the game abandons AMD (and Intel) GPUs for NVIDIA's hardware supporting DLSS 3 with Frame Generation.





Upscaling is involved here, with the Super Resolution preset configured for Quality for the minimum tier, Balanced for the recommended tier, and Performance at the Ultra tier. The frame rate target across the board is 60 fps.













If you've been looking forward to this game but are stuck with a older PC, it might time to ask Santa for an upgrade, giving the listed requirements . Or an Xbox console—Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, and PC on December 9, with early access unlocking a few days earlier on December 6.





What about PlayStation 5 owners? Bethesda previously indicated that it will arrive on PS5 sometime in the Spring of 2025.

