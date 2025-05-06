Grand Theft Auto VI's Long-Awaited 2nd Trailer Confirms Character Details













Less "music video" than the first trailer, this second trailer spends most of its time depicting main characters Jason and Lucia reuniting as the latter gets out of prison before launching into what appears to be a legendary violent crime spree. The depiction of southern Florida is shockingly realistic and will be familiar to anyone from the region, or likely anywhere along the Gulf Coast; as a resident of the region between Houston and Louisiana, your author immediately felt at home.









Despite that the game clearly has a modern-day setting, there's plenty of retro throwback vibes in the trailer, from the vehicles and places on display to the music selections, including Wang Chung's "Everybody Have Fun Tonight" and Tammy Wynette's "Talking to Myself Again," both from the 1980s. GTA VI seems to depict a Vice City that can't move on from its glory days in decades past, which could be a theme in the game.

Despite the amazing visual fidelity on display, the trailer ends with the new release date as well as a note at the bottom that the footage was "Captured on PS5". Of course, most of the video consists of scripted sequences, but there are multiple portions that could certainly be gameplay. This is encouraging but perhaps not surprising; the PlayStation has been the series' first home since GTA III made "Grand Theft Auto" a household name on the PlayStation 2, and it's certainly the biggest platform that the game will premiere on when it releases next year.





No mention of Steam or any other PC store in the trailer, of course. PC gamers will likely be waiting until 2027 before they get to enjoy the next-gen "GTA" experience.

Way back in September of 2022—over two and a half years ago—an early leak gave us the names of the GTA VI protagonists: a young guy named Jason and his paramour, a woman named Lucia. The first trailer showed us these characters and their close, obviously romantic relationship, but it didn't actually give us their names. Now, Rockstar Games just stealth-dropped trailer 2 for the most anticipated video game of all time, and along with it, confirmed that the leakers were correct all along.The decision to release the trailer this way, with little announcement or fanfare, may be a move designed to distract fans from the game's recent delay. Rockstar finally dropped the pretense of a "2025" release date and gave us an actual date: May 26th, 2026. That's more than a year away, but we have to say: the game looks damn good in this second trailer.