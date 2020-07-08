Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Gets Full Hands-On Treatment In Leaked Video





Following the leak of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a "copper" finish, Jimmy is Promo has posted a video of what appears to be a preproduction version of the device. Right off the bat, we can see that the smartphone carries the Samsung internal designation SM-N986U and navigating through the user interface appears to be blazing fast (as you'd expect with a flagship Android device).

Placed right beside the preceding Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks slightly larger, and we can see that both the bottom mounted speaker and S Pen silo have been repositioned. Instead of being located to the right of the USB-C when looking at the display (as it is on previous model), it's now situated on the left-hand side. By all appearances, the S Pen has not changed year-over-year, as they are interchangeable between devices.

We also see that the camera bump on the back of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is absolutely massive, as it's even bigger than what you'd find on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The video confirms the appearance of three rear camera sensors, including a periscope lens at the bottom of the camera pod.





The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which will be hooked up with at least 16GB of RAM. There's also the possibility that Samsung could opt for the newly announced Snapdragon 865+ that brings higher CPU and GPU clocks for improved performance. Also reportedly on deck is a 120Hz QHD+ display that incorporates energy efficient low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology.

The second half of 2020 is shaping up to be quite eventual in the smartphone space, with a plethora of new Samsung Galaxy devices, the iPhone 12 family, OnePlus Nord, ASUS ROG Phone III and likely many more to keep us all on our toes until the eventual Snapdragon 875 is announced.