CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, July 01, 2020, 02:28 PM EDT

Did Samsung Just Leak Its Handsome New Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?

galaxy note 20 ultra
The Galaxy Note 20 family of smartphones are just over a month away from release, but it looks as though Samsung has already leaked images of the device. In this case, the alleged Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appeared on Samsung's Russian language website wearing a rather fetching copper-toned finish.

We only get a glimpse of the device from the back and from the side, but we can see what looks to be two standard camera sensors along with a periscope zoom lens at the bottom of the rear camera pod. As for the copper/bronze finish, this was already confirmed by Ice Universe in a tweet earlier this morning. The color is also used for the device's S Pen.

Interestingly enough, case images also leaked by Ice Universe this morning also seemingly confirm the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's design.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is rumored to come to market with a Snapdragon 865 SoC (Snapdragon 865+ if there's any truth to recent rumors that Qualcomm will launch a flagship "+" variant this year) and at least 16GB of RAM. We're also expecting a 120Hz QHD+ display that uses low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology also seen on the Apple Watch Series 5.

Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 10+, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to be thinner and narrower and include smaller display bezels. Samsung has also allegedly even paid attention to the hole punch cut-out for the selfie camera, which is reportedly 1mm smaller.

galaxy note 20 ultra 2

As for the cameras, at least one of those rear cameras is said to feature a 108MP sensor, although we hope it likely won't have any of the issues that plagued the Galaxy S20 Ultra shortly after its launch. Samsung said at the time that the focus issues inherent with the sensor couldn't be fixed with software, which meant that customers pretty much have to deal with it.

It's expected that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 family will launch on August 5th, where it will be joined by the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and potentially the Galaxy Fold 2.



Tags:  Samsung, (krx:005930), galaxy-note-20-ultra
Via:  Max Weinbach via Twitter
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms