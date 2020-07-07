CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, July 07, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT

OnePlus Nord 5G Value Phone Confirmed For July 21 Launch, Flagship-Level Camera Specs Leak

OnePlus is getting really serious about its upcoming Nord mid-range smartphone, which is going to take the company back to its "value" roots. In a post to its website this week, OnePlus confirmed that the Nord will launch on July 21st at 10am EST.

In an interesting twist, OnePlus says that the launch will be available to view in augmented reality (AR). Given that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended the practice of crowds from around the world packing in like sardines within an auditorium for product launches, an AR experience is the next best thing. OnePlus says that it will make available an app for both Android and iOS to provide a “unique hands-on experience” with the Nord.

In other Nord news, a new report hailing from Android Central claims to have the inside scoop on the rear camera array for the smartphone. According to the publication, the Nord will have a quad-camera arrangement, which will be capped off by a 48MP primary shooter. It will be joined by three other sensors: an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. In addition, the Nord is expected to bring flagship-worthy dual cameras to the front of the smartphone. In this case, the smartphone will allegedly wield both 32MP and 8MP sensors.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the Nord will be powered by Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 765G, which sits near the top of its mid-range SoC offerings. What makes this chip so special is that it doesn't need a separate 5G modem, as its Snapdragon X52 is included on-die. If previous rumors are accurate, the Nord will ship with 6GB of RAM and a relatively beefy 4,300 mAh battery.

As for the sticky issue of pricing, OnePlus has only indicated that it will arrive "below $500". The smartphone will have a wide release in both India and Europe, but U.S. residents will apparently only have access to the Nord via a "highly limited beta program".


Via:  OnePlus
