Why The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Could Be A Killer GPU For Compact Gaming PCs

Over the last few days, regular leakster @kopite7kimi has dropped new specifications for both the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti as well as the standard GeForce RTX 4070. As a refresher, the card formerly known as the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB, which has now been "unlaunched," is expected to reappear under the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti moniker. These two cards would be the next two steps down from that model.





The more interesting part is the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, at least if kopite7kimi's predictions are accurate. It will supposedly be based on a mostly-intact AD106 die. He puts it down for 4,352 shaders, which if we assume a 2.6 GHz boost clock, gives it a peak single-precision compute rate of 23 TFLOPs. Not too shabby for an x60 part. However, AD106 is known to only have a 128-bit memory interface, which gives NVIDIA the option of 8 or 16GB.



