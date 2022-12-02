PCI-SIG Hints NVIDIA Is To Blame For Melting RTX 4090 Cables, Cautions GPU Makers

We [...] have been informed of a recent lawsuit: Genova v. Nvidia Corporation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California case No. 5:22-cv-07090. The lawsuit alleges, in part, that 12VHPWR cable plugs experienced "melting [...] posing a serious electrical and fire hazard".



PCI-SIG wishes to impress upon all Members that manufacture, market or sell PCI-SIG technologies (including 12VHPWR connections) of the need to take all appropriate and prudent measures to ensure end user safety, including testing for the reported problem cases involving consumers as alleged in the above-referenced lawsuit. Members are reminded that PCI-SIG specifications provide necessary technical information for interoperability and do not attempt to address proper design, manufacturing methods, materials, safety testing, safety tolerances or workmanship. When implementing a PCI-SIG specification, Members are responsible for the design, manufacturing, and testing, including safety testing, of their products.







The failures were initially posited to be the fault of faulty adapters, but after extensive analysis, it turned out that the overwhelming majority (if not all) of the failures were the result of user error. The 12VHPWR connector can be extremely hard to plug in all the way, and the lack of a solid "click" or "snap" when it's fully seated can also be deceptive.





Images: NVIDIA

