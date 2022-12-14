PNY Seemingly Ends The Unannounced GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Specs Mystery







Ever since NVIDIA made the unusual move of "unlaunching" the 12GB version of its GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, speculation has run rampant that it will ultimately return but with a new moniker, that being the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Adding to the growing piles of leaks and rumors, it appears as though PNY has confirmed the speculation, with a pair of custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti models breaking cover in rendered form.





For anyone who is not up to speed on the situation, NVIDIA launched its GeForce RTX 40 series based on Ada Lovelace with three models: GeForce RTX 4090 , GeForce RTX 4080 16GB, and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB. However, NVIDIA ended up taking a mulligan on the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB after receiving blow back from gamers and enthusiasts over the differing specs.





It's not just the memory allotment that differed between the 16GB and 12GB GeForce RTX 4080 models, so did the memory bus width, CUDA core count, and other key specs. NVIDIA received flak for using the same "4080" designation on both cards, and so it scrapped the 12GB model





That was a highly unusual move, especially so late in the game (post-launch). Hence the speculation that the unlaunched card, as spec'd, would eventually return. Otherwise, NVIDIA and its hardware partners would be left with a bunch of boards on their hands, and no place to sell them.







Source: Videocardz







Well, the folks at Videocardz got their mitts on a few legitimate-looking renders that purportedly show two custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti models from PNY. One is a "Verto" card and the other is an "XLR8 Verto" model. That in and of itself is noteworthy because it suggests a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti announcement is imminent. But the real meat on this leaked bone is the spec sheet.





PNY lists the cards as having 7,680 CUDA cores, along with 12GB of GDDR6X memory tied to a 192-bit bus, for 504GB/s of memory bandwidth. It also lists the base and boost GPU clock speeds at 2,310MHz and 2,610MHz, respectively.





All of those specs line up identically to the cancelled GeForce RTX 4080 12GB. So if that's the case, we can presume that the rest of the specs match up as well, such as the number of RT cores, Tensor cores, TMUs, ROPs, and so forth.







Incidentally, PNY also jumped the gun before the GeForce RTX 40 series launch and published specs for the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB early. While this still has to be filed as a rumor/leak, the signs pointing to the unlaunched card reemerging as a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti are picking up in plausibility.

