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NVIDIA May Slash GeForce RTX 50 GPU Production And You Already Know Why

by Zak KillianWednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:35 PM EDT
hero geforce card slashed
The problem with a memory shortage is that virtually every single part of a computer uses memory in some way. That, obviously, includes graphics cards, and despite the author's earlier optimism that GDDR might be one of the less-affected memory types, it turns out that NVIDIA may be cutting GPU production next year because it's concerned about not having enough memory to pair with the chips.

This news comes to us from Chinese-language tech blog Benchlife, which is quoting a poster on the Board Channels forum that is notorious for many such leaks, both real and otherwise. The original post itself isn't available to us at this time because Board Channels goes down for six hours every night (and it's currently about 1:00 in the morning in Beijing), but the blog reports that NVIDIA is purported to be reducing GPU supply by 30-40% in the first half of 2026.

young man playing games on gaming pc
The graphics card is the centerpiece of any gaming PC, so this shortage hurts.

While this is grim news for gamers, we can only admit that it's a smart move on the part of NVIDIA. The extreme memory shortage means that there will be far fewer folks building new gaming PCs, and so demand for gaming GPUs will be down as well. Just as the memory vendors are refusing to increase production to avoid being stuck with overstock, NVIDIA likely wants to sidestep the same fate.

This report lines up with and confirms our earlier report concerning NVIDIA scaling back supply of its GeForce gaming GPUs, as well as other headlines, including potentially reduced memory capacities in consumer devices next year, AMD reportedly raising prices on GPU and memory bundles to its board partners, and SK hynix predicting that this memory shortage will last for more than a year, only potentially abating in 2028.

Benchlife claims that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB models will be the most immediately affected, so if you were looking for one of those anytime soon, you'd better go ahead and grab it. Use that PayPal Pay-in-4 they keep nagging you about. Meanwhile, there's still no news about the GeForce RTX 50 Super series, but stay tuned for anything we might hear during CES in a few weeks.
Tags:  Nvidia, GeForce, GPUs, (nasdaq:nvda)
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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