NVIDIA May Slash GeForce RTX 50 GPU Production And You Already Know Why
While this is grim news for gamers, we can only admit that it's a smart move on the part of NVIDIA. The extreme memory shortage means that there will be far fewer folks building new gaming PCs, and so demand for gaming GPUs will be down as well. Just as the memory vendors are refusing to increase production to avoid being stuck with overstock, NVIDIA likely wants to sidestep the same fate.
This report lines up with and confirms our earlier report concerning NVIDIA scaling back supply of its GeForce gaming GPUs, as well as other headlines, including potentially reduced memory capacities in consumer devices next year, AMD reportedly raising prices on GPU and memory bundles to its board partners, and SK hynix predicting that this memory shortage will last for more than a year, only potentially abating in 2028.
Benchlife claims that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB models will be the most immediately affected, so if you were looking for one of those anytime soon, you'd better go ahead and grab it. Use that PayPal Pay-in-4 they keep nagging you about. Meanwhile, there's still no news about the GeForce RTX 50 Super series, but stay tuned for anything we might hear during CES in a few weeks.