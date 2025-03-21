NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti And 5060 Launch Allegedly Delayed





Look, we're all familiar with the sorry state of current-generation GPUs, in terms of availability and partner pricing. We'll try our best to refrain from beating that dead horse. Instead, let's discuss the inevitable launch of more mainstream SKUs that are in the pipeline, which in theory, should offer gamers a more affordable upgrade path to the latest GPU architectures from AMD and NVIDIA. Regarding the latter, it will only be a matter of time before we see GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 models emerge, though we may have to wait a little bit longer than anticipated.





Not because of a paper launch situation (well, that too). Instead, the latest scuttlebutt from Board Channels, a popular forum hangout for those associated with various add-in card (AIC) makers, is that NVIDIA is pushing back the launch for a second time.







Source: Board Channels via Videocardz









According to the post, NVIDIA initially intended on announcing the GeForce RTX 5060 series in late March before delaying the launch to early April. That was first supposed delay. Now it's claimed that NVIDIA is notifying its add-in board (AIB) partners of a second delay.





If the post is accurate and barring any further delays, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti in both 16GB and 8GB form will "probably" launch in mid-April, while the GeForce RTX 5060 (non-Ti) is expected to arrive a month later, around the middle of May. It's further claimed that NVIDIA has not yet provided a concrete release date for the upcoming parts.





Whenever they do arrive, they'll obviously take their place as the most affordable models in the GeForce RTX 50 series lineup (until if and when a GeForce RTX 5050 gets released). For context, here's the MSRP situation...