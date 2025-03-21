CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti And 5060 Launch Allegedly Delayed

by Paul LillyFriday, March 21, 2025, 08:51 AM EDT
Closeup render of a GeForce RTX graphics card.
Look, we're all familiar with the sorry state of current-generation GPUs, in terms of availability and partner pricing. We'll try our best to refrain from beating that dead horse. Instead, let's discuss the inevitable launch of more mainstream SKUs that are in the pipeline, which in theory, should offer gamers a more affordable upgrade path to the latest GPU architectures from AMD and NVIDIA. Regarding the latter, it will only be a matter of time before we see GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 models emerge, though we may have to wait a little bit longer than anticipated.

Not because of a paper launch situation (well, that too). Instead, the latest scuttlebutt from Board Channels, a popular forum hangout for those associated with various add-in card (AIC) makers, is that NVIDIA is pushing back the launch for a second time.

GeForce RTX 5060 forum post at Board Channel.
Source: Board Channels via Videocardz

We don't have access to the forum (creating an account requires providing a cell phone number and WeChat handle, among other personal details, and yeah, no thanks). However, a popular leaker on X, @9550pro (or HXL), posted a screenshot of the Board Channels post, which the folks at Videocardz took the liberty of translating (presumably via Google Translate).

According to the post, NVIDIA initially intended on announcing the GeForce RTX 5060 series in late March before delaying the launch to early April. That was first supposed delay. Now it's claimed that NVIDIA is notifying its add-in board (AIB) partners of a second delay.

If the post is accurate and barring any further delays, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti in both 16GB and 8GB form will "probably" launch in mid-April, while the GeForce RTX 5060 (non-Ti) is expected to arrive a month later, around the middle of May. It's further claimed that NVIDIA has not yet provided a concrete release date for the upcoming parts.

Whenever they do arrive, they'll obviously take their place as the most affordable models in the GeForce RTX 50 series lineup (until if and when a GeForce RTX 5050 gets released). For context, here's the MSRP situation...
  • GeForce RTX 5090: $1,999
  • GeForce RTX 5080: $999
  • GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: $749
  • GeForce RTX 5070: $549
They'll also eclipse AMD's current Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs, with the Radeon RX 9070 XT carrying a $599 MSRP and the Radeon RX 9070 (non-XT) priced at $549. And again, none of these price points take into actual availability and higher-than-usual premiums by hardware partners.
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 5060, geforce rtx 5060 ti
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment