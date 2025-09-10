NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Super GPU Refresh May Not Launch As Soon As Thought





The problem with leaks and rumors is that you never know what is real and what is totally fabricated, in full or in part. Some sources are more reliable than others, but at the end of the day, nothing is truly official until there's an announcement. So it goes with the rumored GeForce RTX 50 Super series refresh. NVIDIA is likely planning on a Super refresh at some point, but according to the folks at WCCFTech, the bulk of recent rumors are simply "false."





More specifically, the site says NVIDIA has no plans of launching any GeForce RTX 50 Super models this year, and not because of any delay, but because that was never the company's intention in the first place. The site also says that any pricing information floating around is fake news.





"We can confirm that, besides the specifications that were already out there months back, everything else, including the launch and pricing rumors, is made up and fake," the site states.





Rumor has it that NVIDIA considered launching its GeForce RTX 50 Super GPUs at next year's Consumer Electronics Show, but decided to fast-track things with a launch to take place by the end of this year. And not just a launch, but an actual release date, which would mark the first time that a Super refresh arrived less than a year after the initial series launch.













Alas, WCCFTech says it confirmed with one of its sources that NVIDIA never planned to launch its next Super refresh this year, and that we may not even hear about the lineup at CES in January 2026.





As for pricing, it was rumored that NVIDIA lowered the expected launch price of the GeForce RTX 5080 Super, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 5070 Super to match current pricing on the non-Super models ($999, $749, and $549, respectively). That is apparently "fake" information, too.





According to the site, the only real information about the eventual Super models are the rumored specifications , which leaker kopite7kimi posted months ago.



