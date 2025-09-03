CATEGORIES
NVIDIA Is Allegedly Scaling Back Supply Of These GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs

by Bruno FerreiraWednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:04 PM EDT
hero nvidia cutting production
Reports are coming in that NVIDIA is cutting down on supplies of 8 GB 5060 and 5060 Ti chip-and-memory sets. This information comes by way of a post in Chinese forum Board Channels, where industry folks like to hang out.

According to the post in question, NVIDIA is chopping 5060 Ti 8 GB production by -15%, while the 5060 8 GB is getting a -30% haircut. The cut is supposed to be temporary, we should note. VideoCardz made a translation of the post and it indicates that the decision was made because orders from add-in card (AIC) makers -- for example, ASUS and Gigabyte -- had dropped. The post doesn't indicate whether the cuts apply to desktop or mobile variants, or possibly even both.

videocardz post nvidia cutting production
VideoCardz' translation of the post made at Board Channels

It's fairly easy to come up with many theories about why NVIDIA may be cutting back production, but our best guess is that either these cards aren't selling all that well -- a point that has some data behind it, as we previously reported -- or that so many 8 GB cards have shipped that supply is far outstripping demand. Maybe it's even both. NVIDIA could also be reallocating fab capacity for their more lucrative models, or just for more AI accelerator chips. NVIDIA could also be trying to prevent a price drop due to oversupply.

At any rate, it's not likely that this move by NVIDIA will have much of an impact. A quick browse of Newegg and some European retailers shows 5060 and 5060 Ti 8 GB cards of all shapes and sizes are available. There's no shortage of solid options from competitors AMD and Intel in those cards' price bracket, too, meaning that prospective GPU buyers in the $300-400 range can have their pick of any number of cards. As far as we're concerned, outside of budget builds, going with an 8 GB card is an iffy proposition these days. More than a handful of titles really push VRAM usage thanks to high-detailed textures. We also figure that shoppers spending that amount of money on a card will also want to play in at least 1440p resolution, compounding the problem even further.

Thanks to VideoCardz for the tip.
