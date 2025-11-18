CATEGORIES
Google CEO Warns Of AI Market Bubble Echoing Dot Com Era Concerns

by Chris HarperTuesday, November 18, 2025, 01:00 PM EDT
In an interview with BBC News, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that while AI has experienced "extraordinary" growth, there is "irrationality" in that growth, and that "no company is going to be immune" should it prove to be a bubble soon to burst. In face of an industry bullishly championing AI solutions and rounding up astronomical investments (in each other, mostly), this comment from Sundar Pichai is surprisingly frank, and speaks to a growing uneasiness around the potential ramifications of AI being a bubble ready to burst. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, of course, "doesn't believe" we're in an AI bubble, but NVIDIA is also blatantly benefiting more from it than any other company, being the first in history to reach a $5 trillion USD valuation in the stock market.

Outside of those directly invested in AI or companies utilizing its technologies, we've also documented a loud and growing backlash against the deeper implementation of AI features. A tweet by Microsoft President of Windows and Devices Pavan Davuluri declared proudly that "Windows is evolving into an agentic OS", only to be forced to lock the thread in response to a massive wall of backlash from users tired of Windows' ever-increasing bloat, to say nothing of general AI fatigue. Beyond environmental or financial concerns, there are also potential long-term ramifications of AI on mental health and intelligence to consider.

Most concerns around an AI bubble seem centered around OpenAI and its assorted partners and investors.

Backlash and general critique aren't quite why concerns of AI being a bubble have become so vocalized. That mainly seems tied to how intensely intertwined the AI ecosystem—including providers like OpenAI, as well as Big Tech companies (NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon, etc)—really is. A circle of massive investments between these parties continuously balloons stock prices while further investigation suggests that OpenAI may actually be spending more on inference (operating) costs than it is earning in revenue. If that's true, it would mean the only real money to be made in AI is from other investors, not actual consumer demand.

This makes Sundar Pichai's warnings particularly perceptive, and his comment that no one will be immune to the bubble bursting, including Google itself, does raise some concerns. For Google's part, Pichai points out to BBC during their interview that Alphabet (Google) owns its own "full stack" of technologies, and should thus be more insulated from the fallout of a bursting AI bubble, but for the other companies involved (and especially investors), a bursting AI bubble could mark the loss of trillions of dollars across the tech industry and stock market at large, resulting a historic crash not seen since the dot-com bubble crash in 2000. As Pichai observes, though, "We can look back at the internet right now. There was clearly a lot of excess investment, but none of us would question whether the internet was profound."

Image Credit: Maurizio Pesce (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0), OpenAI
