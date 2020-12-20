Cyberpunk 2077's Train Wreck Launch Is A Sign Of What's Wrong With The Video Game Industry





Game development is complex, and launching a successful game even more so. Sometimes, anything that goes into development and the gamer experience can change on a dime or entirely fall apart. We can see this with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which could be easily described as something of a train wreck. Bugs on all platforms cropped up and the social sphere exploded with complaints. To be clear, the game is still enjoyable if you can play it aside from the current issues. No matter what, though, Cyberpunk 2077's launch was plagued with issues, developer crunch, alongside excessive hype, which was all likely driven by shareholder and consumer pushback to get the game out. The whole spectacle is a case study in the multitude of issues of the video game industry right now.





Excessive hype, while great for marketing and sales, is not great for much else. Yes, consumers get excited, but the excitement of anticipation is often not met with similar excitement in reality. In fact, this is something we have seen before. In 2016, No Man's Sky launched after much excitement and four years of development. What was to be a game of the decade, or something like that, turned into accusations of false advertising and a PR implosion . This came from what was described as "boring gameplay" and legal discussions on reddit of what entails "material that might mislead a customer." Granted, this was a game coming from an indie studio, but customer expectations are something that should be managed by any company, big or small. When hype gets too far out of hand, especially in Cyberpunk 2077's case when you bring in movie stars like Keanu Reeves and have a multi-million-dollar advertising budget, something is almost bound to go sideways.