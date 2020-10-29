CD Projekt Red Gives Additional Insight Into Disappointing Cyberpunk 2077 Delays

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020





The concern about work for developers is a concern of the investors too. An investor asked Kiciński about crunch, and the extreme pressure developers face to get something out the door. Kiciński reported that crunch was "not that bad –and never was," and "and some people have been crunching heavily, but a large part of the team is not crunching at all since they have finished their work." Jason Schreier, a video game reporter for Bloomberg, tweeted that he spoke with a CD Projekt Red developer, and the dev claimed they worked a "100-hour week." While claims like this are not hard to believe, it juxtaposes Kiciński's statements entirely. This crunch level is entirely possible, though, so perhaps we will hear more from developers after the game releases.

Look, a CDPR dev told me recently that they'd just clocked a 100-hour week. Another (former) dev just told me they saw some of their friends there and they looked "physically ill." So kindly gtfo with the "but but but I work long hours too" responses — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 27, 2020