CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, December 15, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT

Cyberpunk 2077 Dev CDPR Admits It Dropped The Ball On Previous-Gen Consoles

cyberpunk 2077 night city 2
There's no question that Cyberpunk 2077 is an incredibly demanding game that can bring even the most well-stacked systems to its knees with the resolution and all graphics settings maxed out. But while gamers on PC (with recommended hardware), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X can at least get decent performance and visuals out the game, those with previous-generation Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles have been subjected to an ugly, bug-filled mess of a game.

With this in mind, developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has been taking a lot of flak from the gaming community for Cyberpunk 2077 bugs, and how awful is looks on older consoles. Not surprisingly, CDPR co-CEO Adam Kiciński owned up to the difficulties that gamers have faced during a conference call [PDF transcript]. What's interesting is that even after the game was delayed a total of three times, there were significant stability and performance bugs still left on the table.

"We as the Management Board were too focused on releasing the game," Kiciński admitted. "We underestimated the scale and complexity of the issues, we ignored the signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles. It was the wrong approach and against our business philosophy."

cyberpunk city

In the gaming world, that's about as close to a full mea culpa that you will get from a developer. Kiciński also admitted that CDPR in effect masked the problems that it was having on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 by primarily showcasing the game [prior to release] on PC platforms. This extended to the reviewer copies of the game, which overwhelmingly swayed to the PC. So, in effect, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gamers had no clear way of seeing just how bad things would be once they loaded the game up on their own systems.

"This caused the loss of gamers’ trust and the reputation that we’ve been building through a big part of our lives," Kiciński stated. "That’s why our first steps are solely focused on regaining those two things."

With respect to addressing these shortfalls on previous generation consoles, as we mentioned in our story yesterday, there are two major updates coming: one in January, and one in February. And while the updates should address most of the big outstanding issues with the game, they won't perform any miracles:

We have also stated that if your expectation is that the game is going to be equal to, say, next- gens or PC in terms of performance, that definitely isn’t going to happen. Having said that, I’m not saying it’s going to be a bad game – but if your expectations regarding, say, visuals or other performance angle, are like this, then we’re openly stating that’s not going to be the case. It will be a good, playable, stable game, without glitches and crashes, though. That’s the intention. -- Marcin Iwiński

CDPR is asking Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gamers to request refunds directly from Microsoft and Sony, or return the [physical] game to the store where thy purchased it if they are unhappy. But CDPR, of course, would prefer that you not return the game and instead stick around for the future updates.

"I sincerely hope that by Christmas gamers will be able to enjoy the game on consoles; of course the major updates will come in January and February," said Iwiński. "So, again, we humbly ask gamers to wait – and they’ll be able to have an even better experience then."


Tags:  cd-projekt-red, cyberpunk-2077, cdpr

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms