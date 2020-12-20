Cyberpunk 2077 Save Data Could Be Permanently Lost If You're An Avid Item Collector





Cyberpunk 2077 has faced its fair share of criticism ever since it launched earlier this month, and rightfully so. CD Projekt Red (CDPR) even admitted that management pushed the game out the door ahead of the holiday rush (which has resulted a litany of bugs), and that it obfuscated how the game looked and performed on previous generation consoles prior to release. That last point ensured that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers had no idea of what they were getting themselves into.

The latest problem plaguing Cyberpunk 2077 has to do with save files, or more specifically, how they can become permanently corrupted. If the save file increases to larger than 8MB, it will become damaged, which will prevent you from loading it to continue your gaming session where you previously left off.

CDPR's solution for gamers is to "keep a lower amount of items and crafting materials" in your inventory. However, the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 is balking over a measly 8MB in the first place is a bit puzzling for a modern game -- especially one that itself that is loading an incredible number of high-resolution textures at any given time.

The error message that Cyberpunk 2077 gamers are seeing (Click to Enlarge).

Unfortunately for gamers, it seems that even a patch won't restore your save file if it becomes corrupted. "The save file size limit might be increased in one of the future patches, but the corrupted files will remain that way," writes CDPR on the GOG website.

In another twist, a moderator on CDPR's official Cyberpunk 2077 discussion forum seems to have even further inflamed matters with their comments on the situation by seemingly defending the issue at hand:

Yes. Obviously there's an issue. What I'm saying is: it's something like this. E.g. if the game was designed to be completed in 30-50 hours, and players don't complete the game, same difference. They play for 80+ hours, and/or also use skills that were never designed for endless grinding 10,000 times -- you may trigger something the engine isn't ready for. So, we have two options: 1.) Avoid that issue, if we can, and try to figure out what's causing it. There's probably a way to work around or fix it, but it will likely take time. 2.) Repeatedly do the same things again and again and wind up with a whole folder full of corrupted saves that are not going to help anyone. Everyone is welcome to choose either option...but either way the problem is still going to be there.

Needless to say, the post didn't go over well with Cyberpunk 2077 gamers, and it frankly isn't a good look for CDPR at this point -- even if it isn't the company's official stance on the corrupt save files.

At this point, CDPR is attempting to put out fires on multiple fronts, given that it is trying to support the game across many platforms. While PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers have encountered the most problems, there have also been issues on the PC side as well. And we must realize that CDPR is also at the same time working on next-gen optimized versions of the game for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X that will come out next year. And this is all happening while it’s trying to squash all the bugs that it didn’t fix prior to releasing the game. Has CDPR simply bitten off more than it can chew at this point? Tell us in the comments section below about your experience with Cyberpunk 2077 thus far.