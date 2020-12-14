CDPR Offers Refunds To Dejected Cyberpunk 2077 Players On Xbox One And PS4





Cyberpunk 2077 may have been one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020 (if not, the most anticipated), but last week's launch was marred by a slew of bugs and performance issues across PC and console platforms. The platforms that were hardest hit, however, were the original Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which don't really have the horsepower to play Cyberpunk 2077 in its full glory.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has heard your complaints, and is going beyond its original promise to patch the hell out of the game to make it playable and actually enjoyable for the gaming masses. It posted a tweet early this morning indicating that players can now ask for a refund if they are disappointed with their experience in- game.

"We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy," wrote the CPDR team. You can ask for a refund by first going through the digital storefront that you purchased the game from (i.e. PSN, Xbox Marketplace). If you purchased a boxed version of the game, CDPR recommends that you take it back to the store that you purchased it from, however, that could lead to issues with store policies regarding opened software. If you do run into issues, CDPR says to contact helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com for additional assistance. However, CDPR will only leave this line of contact open until December 21st, 2020.

Moving past refunds, CDPR is also addressing the elephant in the room: performance and playability on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. As we reported last week, the game looks absolutely horrible on both last generation consoles, and frankly looks nothing like what you'd expect on the PC or even the Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro. The stark contrast in visual quality wasn't only magnified by the fact that CDPR didn't show the game running on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 hardware prior to release (although we did see Xbox One X/PlayStation 4 Pro footage).

"First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase," wrote CDPR on Twitter. "We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One."

Most reviewers received PC versions of the game, which they could install on majorly 'roided-out gaming rigs complete with Ryzen 9 5950X processors and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. So even they weren't privy to just how horrible things were for console gamers.

CDPR pointed to the v1.04 patch that went out late last week that addresses a number of bugs and crashes for various systems as a sign of its commitment. It says that gamers can expect another update "within the next 7 days." Moving forward, CDPR also has two large patches comes in early 2021: the first will arrive in January, while the second will land in February. According to the developer, these patches will address the bulk of the issues confounding previous-generation console gamers.

"They won't make the game on last-gen look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console," CDPR added. "But it will be closer to that experience than it is now."

It seems as though CDPR has its work cut out for it, even though it recouped its hefty development costs on the game via preorders alone. The fact that the company's stock tanked by 29 percent after word spread about the problems with the game shows that there's still work to be done to satisfy investors (and gamers).