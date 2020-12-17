Sony Yanks Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store, Agrees To Refund Disgruntled Gamers





One day after we reported on Sony's refusal offer refunds to gamers that are upset about the bugs and general unpolished nature of Cyberpunk 2077, Sony is reversing its stance. We suggested at the end of our article that Sony should make an exception and allow refunds given how upset PlayStation 4 gamers have been about the game's performance on their consoles.

In a tweet posted tonight, Sony Interactive Entertainment addressed the matter head-on. In a statement, the company explained:

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://bit.ly/3h5VkpC

What is even more interesting is that Sony has an entire landing page on its website dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077 refunds and explains how the process will work. You will need to be signed in, however, to complete the request. The other big bombshell revealed by Sony is that it is booting the game from its online store:

SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.

That's a rather drastic step taken by Sony, and one that probably won't sit well with CD Projekt Red (CDPR), as it is hopeful that gamers will stick around and wait for two major patches (one in January, one in February) land. But CDPR can't say that it didn't see this coming. The company admitted to its faults earlier this week in a conference call.

"We as the Management Board were too focused on releasing the game," said CDPR co-CEO Adam Kiciński. "We underestimated the scale and complexity of the issues, we ignored the signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles. It was the wrong approach and against our business philosophy."

Now that decision has come back to bite the company in the butt, and it will have to deal with the fallout. Sony has made the first move by kicking Cyberpunk 2077 out of its store; now we wait to see if Microsoft does the same for the Xbox.