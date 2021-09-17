2.5 Geeks: Is Smartphone Innovation Dead? Samsung Vs Apple And More
The Apple iPhone 13 has arrived! Samsung is flipping out over foldable phones. Is this true innovation or are we just recycling the same ideas over and over? Let's geek out and talk about it. Check out our latest episode of 2.5 Geeks and let us know your thoughts in the comments...
Show Notes:
05:00 What's Currently In The Lab?
09:26 Alleged Alder Lake-S Series Benchmarks Leak
13:55 Intel Core i5-12600K Alder Lake Benchmarked With DDR5-6400 Memory
16:15 Intel Z690 Alder Lake Chipset Specs Detailed
18:14 AMD Denies Favoring Miners Over Gamers For Radeon Cards
22:29 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Review
25:40 MSI GE76 Raider Laptop Review
29:59 Apple iPhone 13 And iPhone 13 Pro Debut
33:07 Apple's iPhone 13 Pro A15 Bionic Crushes Early Benchmarks
40:22 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Review
55:58 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Review