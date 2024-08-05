Made By Google 2024: When, How To Watch And What To Expect





What would any tech event these days be without talk of artificial intelligence? On the heels of Apple announcing its upcoming Apple Intelligence , Google is rumored to be branding its AI-infusion of features similarly, calling it “Google AI.”





One key difference between the two tech giants, however, is Google has already had its feet in the proverbial AI fire for some time with features such as Circle to Search. The company is expected to add to its current suite of AI features, with Add Me, rumored to allow users to add different faces and people into group photos, and Pixel Screenshots, which will allow users to find information based on screenshots captured in the background.





Making its debut this year, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has been rumored to have a gargantuan 6.8-inch Super Acuta display and the same memory and camera configurations as the smaller 9 Pro.





Rounding out the smartphone lineup will be the next generation Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is believed to be coming with a 6.3-inch outer display, and an 8-inch Super Actua inner display. The 9 Pro Fold will most likely be offered with 16GB of RAM, a 10MP front camera, and a similar camera array as last year’s model (48MP wide, 10.8MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto.)