Made By Google 2024: When, How To Watch And What To Expect

With the Made By Google 2024 event just over a week away, there have been plenty of leaks and rumors to fuel interest. From a new foldable Pixel, to the Pixel 9 Pro XL
, Google is preparing to unleash what it is referring to as “a whole new era of phones.”
What would any tech event these days be without talk of artificial intelligence? On the heels of Apple announcing its upcoming Apple Intelligence
, Google is rumored to be branding its AI-infusion of features similarly, calling it “Google AI.”
One key difference between the two tech giants, however, is Google has already had its feet in the proverbial AI fire for some time with features such as Circle to Search. The company is expected to add to its current suite of AI features, with Add Me, rumored to allow users to add different faces and people into group photos, and Pixel Screenshots, which will allow users to find information based on screenshots captured in the background.
Another staple of Made by Google events is the Pixel smartphone. This year, Google will introduce its Pixel 9 series
, including the Pro, XL, and Fold. The cheapest in the family, the Pixel 9, is rumored to have a 6.3-inch Actua display, 12GB of RAM, a 10.5MP front camera, and two rear cameras (50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide). The Pixel 9 Pro may have the same size display as its less expensive sibling, but with a Super Actua screen. It will also include 16GB of RAM, a 42MP front camera, and three rear cameras (50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto).
Making its debut this year, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has been rumored to have a gargantuan 6.8-inch Super Acuta display and the same memory and camera configurations as the smaller 9 Pro.
Rounding out the smartphone lineup will be the next generation Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is believed to be coming with a 6.3-inch outer display, and an 8-inch Super Actua inner display. The 9 Pro Fold will most likely be offered with 16GB of RAM, a 10MP front camera, and a similar camera array as last year’s model (48MP wide, 10.8MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto.)
Powering these powerful smartphones will likely be Google’s own Tensor G4 chip, with the phones themselves having flatter edges with a satin backing and a visor-shaped camera island on the rear of the devices. Other devices expected to be announced during the event include the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google Pixel Watch 3, and the new Google TV Streamer, which is expected to be an upgrade to the older Chromecast dongles.
Made by Google 2024
will take place on August 13, 2024, at the company’s HQ in California beginning at 10am PT, and will be livestreamed via Google’s website.