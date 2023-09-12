Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Review: A Gorgeous But Big Slate

UL's 3DMark Sling Shot is one of several modules in the 3DMark mobile suite. Unlike previous gen 3DMark mobile tests, Sling Shot is a much more advanced OpenGL ES 3.1 and Metal API-based benchmark that employs more advanced rendering techniques, like volumetric lighting, particle illumination, multiple render targets, instanced rendering, uniform buffers and transform feedback. We're running this test in off-screen mode once again to remove display resolution differences from the equation. This allows us to compare cross-platform results more reliably.









Again, the Tab S9 Ultra is one of the fastest devices in Slingshot. The Tab S8 is at the bottom of this graph, but the performance differential is not as vast as it may appear. 3DMark's Wild Life benchmark is newer and more demanding than Slingshot, and it allows powerful devices to shine. The Tab S9 Ultra manages another impressive victory, showing a greater difference between it and the last-gen Tab S8.























During daily use, the Tab S9 Ultra doesn't drain its battery especially fast. The display does sap the battery, but tablets tend to idle a lot between usage sessions with the screen dimmed. A phone with the above numbers would be a problem, but we had no trouble using the Tab S9 Ultra on and off for a few days between charges. You can't get something for nothing, and the flip side of all that power is the battery life. Even with a large 11,200mAh cell, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra not going to set any records for longevity. We ran the Tab S9 Ultra through the PCMark battery rundown test, and it lasted a bit over nine hours. That puts it near the back of the pack. It falls far short of the smaller, more efficient OnePlus Pad.During daily use, the Tab S9 Ultra doesn't drain its battery especially fast. The display does sap the battery, but tablets tend to idle a lot between usage sessions with the screen dimmed. A phone with the above numbers would be a problem, but we had no trouble using the Tab S9 Ultra on and off for a few days between charges. All the impressive benchmarks in the world won't do any good if a device throttles performance to a fraction of its peak after a few minutes of continuous use. We've seen some phones and tablets drop about half of their benchmark scores in response to heat, but the Tab S9 Ultra fairs well here. The 3DMark Wildlife stress test shows how well (or not) a device handles heat during sustained periods of usage. The Tab S9 Ultra is not constrained by a pocket-friendly form factor, so it remains much cooler and sustains top performance longer, losing only 14% to throttling. Again, the Tab S9 Ultra is one of the fastest devices in Slingshot. The Tab S8 is at the bottom of this graph, but the performance differential is not as vast as it may appear. 3DMark's Wild Life benchmark is newer and more demanding than Slingshot, and it allows powerful devices to shine. The Tab S9 Ultra manages another impressive victory, showing a greater difference between it and the last-gen Tab S8. UL's 3DMark Sling Shot is one of several modules in the 3DMark mobile suite. Unlike previous gen 3DMark mobile tests, Sling Shot is a much more advanced OpenGL ES 3.1 and Metal API-based benchmark that employs more advanced rendering techniques, like volumetric lighting, particle illumination, multiple render targets, instanced rendering, uniform buffers and transform feedback. We're running this test in off-screen mode once again to remove display resolution differences from the equation. This allows us to compare cross-platform results more reliably.

There's no doubt about it—the Tab S9 Ultra is one of the most powerful Android devices for games. It scores near the top in all three GFXBench tests. Even devices from last year are a step down compared to the latest Snapdragon Adreno GPU. This story continues in 3DMark.