Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Review: Premium Android, S-Pen Prowess

The Tab S8 comes in the form of a rectangular metal slab with rounded corners and right-angled edges. Samsung has increased the strength of the metal chassis over the previous generation, making the device more resistant to bending and scratching. The sides of the tablet feature four speaker grills, two microphones, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, the aforementioned micro SD slot, a volume rocker, and a combination fingerprint reader and unlock button. The speaker system of the Tab S8 sounds quite good and is much preferable to the average phone speaker setup, with full midrange and better bass response. The fingerprint reader is lightning fast and conveniently located for unlocking the device. The S8+ and Ultra relocate the fingerprint sensor underneath their displays. Our new-age abacus came to us in silver, but it can also be had in graphite and pink gold.



Excepting the color options, the Tab S8 and S8+ appear identical to the previous generation tablets, and accessories for those older devices will fit these perfectly. Owing to the shared external design, the Tab S8 and S8+ have the same dimensions as their predecessors, with the S8 being the smaller of the two. Rather than a 12.4” display from corner to corner, the S8 has an 11” display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2560x1600, putting the pixel density at 274 ppi. The new Ultra stretches the screen out to a whopping 14.6”, which is much larger than even the 12.9” iPad Pro. Both the Ultra and S8+ have Super AMOLED panels, while the S8 has an LCD panel.

We love the deep blacks and saturation of OLED displays, but this LTPS (Low Temperature PolySilicon) LCD unit in the S8 is still pretty crispy. The default “Vivid” display mode really makes the colors pop, but, even in “Natural” mode, which more accurately renders color, the LCD display doesn’t leave us wishing we had the AMOLED instead. This LCD display has excellent viewing angles. The screen dims just a tad if you angle it away from your face, but there is zero colorshift, even at the most extreme angles, and text remains legible right up until you can no longer see the screen.



Fortunately, this display has the same 120Hz refresh rate as its AMOLED counterpart, making the S8 feel super snappy and fluid. The S8 can also dynamically adjust the screen refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz in response to onscreen activity in order to provide a smooth experience while also maintaining efficiency for battery life. If there is no onscreen motion, there’s no reason to keep the refresh rate at 120Hz, for example. The bezels around the edge of the screen are relatively thin, and we wouldn’t want them to be much slimmer, or it would be difficult to hold the tablet without activating the touch screen.



Our only complaint related to the screen, but not the display itself, is that Samsung’s “Eye comfort shield,” which lowers the color temperature of the display during a set period to reduce blue light exposure, also makes the display look somewhat washed out. Other blue-light-blocking software doesn’t have this effect, in our experience, and it would be nice to see Samsung give users more control over this tool.

A key feature of the Tab S series is the S Pen that comes with each tablet for no extra charge. Unlike the Apple Pencil, the S Pen doesn’t require battery or Bluetooth to interact with the touch screen. Thanks to Wacom’s Electro Magnetic Resonance (EMR) technology, when the S Pen gets roughly half an inch away from the display, a small circular pointer that tracks with the movement of the pen appears on the screen. You can interact with certain UI elements by hovering over them with the pointer, such as previewing the contents of a folder or scrolling through menus.



When the tip touches down on the display, it does so softly. The Apple Pencil, by comparison, hits the glass harshly, with an audible tap. The small rubber tip of the S Pen, compared to the larger hard tip of the Apple Pencil, also feels more precise and provides some slight, but much needed resistance, making it feel more like a pen on paper or a typical stylus. Lastly, the Apple Pencil is taller and heavier than the S Pen, feeling somewhat top heavy when held at one end, while the S Pen feels balanced in the hand during use.

In-House Art Created With Galaxy Tab S8 And Its S Pen - By Josie Pritchett

The Tab S8 compliments the S Pen well, with good palm rejection and responsive tracking. Samsung claims that it was able to reduce tracking latency from 9ms on the S7 to 6.2ms on the S8. The latency is even lower for the S8+ and Ultra at 2.8ms, down from 5.6ms on the S7+. However, the 6.2ms latency on the S8 is already imperceptible to our hands and eyes. Additionally, the S8 is able to detect 4,096 different pressure levels, giving artists plenty of variability. Overall, using the S Pen to interface with the S8’s display feels natural and fluid.



And as you can see above, our friend Josie created some pretty sweet kitty art with just the S Pen and the Tab S8; so digital artists will have a quality tool here as well.



While the S Pen doesn’t need battery or Bluetooth to function, the S Pen that comes with the Tab S8 series has both. The back of the S8 has a dedicated glass strip where the S Pen magnetically connects, charges, and pairs with the tablet via Bluetooth. The S Pen can also magnetically snap to the side of the S8 beneath the volume rocker, but it won’t charge or initiate Bluetooth pairing while resting there. When the S Pen is charged and paired with the S8, it can perform a number of wireless functions at a distance.



Holding down on the S Pen’s side button will launch the camera or an app of choice. While in the camera app, the S Pen button functions as a remote shutter button. Users can also perform a number of air gestures with the S Pen to perform navigation functions, activate features, or launch apps, as customized by the user. Lastly, the S Pen can interact with media apps by way of button presses and gestures. We didn’t find much use for these additional S Pen features, but the remote shutter button and media controls can be handy on occasion.

Beyond the S Pen, Samsung sells a number of optional accessories for the S8 series. Among these accessories is a two-piece keyboard and back cover with an integrated track pad and stand, which Samsung sent us to review with the S7+. However, this time Samsung sent us a unified keyboard cover with no track pad or rear stand. The cover instead folds forward to where the S8 stands upright at an angle and the connector pins on the keyboard and side of the tablet mate. The soft touch cover feels nice in the hand and satisfyingly snaps to the back of the tablet magnetically. The cover also features a magnetic S Pen holder and a cutout on the back for the camera module and S Pen charging strip. As for the keyboard, the keys have a fair amount of travel, and the tactile feel of the scissor switches is preferable to the mushy rubber domes in some portable keyboards.



The keyboard cover is definitely nifty on the whole, but we’d prefer the two-piece keyboard and cover for the rear stand and detachable keyboard. When you aren’t using the keyboard on the unified keyboard cover, it just gets in the way. The keyboard covers up the rear camera module when folded flat against the back of the tablet. If you want to take pictures with the rear camera array while holding the tablet, you have to either attach the keyboard to the bottom of the tablet or let the keyboard hang down and flap in the air, both of which are awkward. The keyboard is nice to have, but we’d like to be able to remove it when it’s not needed and stand the S8 up on its own. We’ll also discuss in a moment why you might want the track pad on the two-piece keyboard and cover.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Software And Samsung Dex