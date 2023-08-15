Buy Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5, Flip5, Watch6 And Tab S9 Here With Sweet Bonuses





If you have not done so already, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 review for our in-depth analysis and benchmarks of both new handsets. Then if you decide that either phone is right for you, pivot to checking out these offers on Samsung's latest gear with various bonuses on tap. Same goes for the just-released Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Tab S9.

Buy A Galaxy Z Fold5 Or Z Flip5 And Get A $100 Best Buy Gift Card





Best Buy is running a promotion where you can score a $100 store gift card and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold5 or Galaxy Z Flip5, including base models of either handset. That's a sweet offer that adds a bit of extra value proposition to premium-priced products.





Our review says it all, but to quickly recap both handsets are armed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Snapdragon X70 5G modem. That's where most of the similarities end, as you're looking at two different form factors. The Fold5 is a bigger handset with a 7.6-inch main display and 6.2-inch cover display, while the dual screens on the Flip5 check in at 6.7 inches and 3.4 inches, respectively. These are all of the AMOLED variety.





You can also find both handsets at Samsung minus the Best Buy bonuses. However, trade-in incentives vary by vendor. Additionally, Samsung offers various discounts, including to first responders (fire, police, nurses, and medical practitioners), military personnel, education, and more.