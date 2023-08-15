CATEGORIES
Buy Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5, Flip5, Watch6 And Tab S9 Here With Sweet Bonuses

by Paul Lilly Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 11:40 AM EDT
If you have not done so already, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 review for our in-depth analysis and benchmarks of both new handsets. Then if you decide that either phone is right for you, pivot to checking out these offers on Samsung's latest gear with various bonuses on tap. Same goes for the just-released Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Tab S9.

Buy A Galaxy Z Fold5 Or Z Flip5 And Get A $100 Best Buy Gift Card

Holding a Galaxy Z Flip5.
Best Buy is running a promotion where you can score a $100 store gift card and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold5 or Galaxy Z Flip5, including base models of either handset. That's a sweet offer that adds a bit of extra value proposition to premium-priced products.

Our review says it all, but to quickly recap both handsets are armed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Snapdragon X70 5G modem. That's where most of the similarities end, as you're looking at two different form factors. The Fold5 is a bigger handset with a 7.6-inch main display and 6.2-inch cover display, while the dual screens on the Flip5 check in at 6.7 inches and 3.4 inches, respectively. These are all of the AMOLED variety.

You can also find both handsets at Samsung minus the Best Buy bonuses. However, trade-in incentives vary by vendor. Additionally, Samsung offers various discounts, including to first responders (fire, police, nurses, and medical practitioners), military personnel, education, and more.

Score A $50 Store Gift Card With A Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Purchase

Holding a Samsung Galaxy Watch6.
In addition to new foldable and flip phones, Samsung also updated its popular wearables line with the Galaxy Watch6. And like the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, Best Buy is offering up a store gift card with purchase. It's a $50 gift card that's up for grabs, and while that's half as much as Fold5 and Flip5 offer, bear in mind that pricing starts at $299.99.

The Watch6 Classic brings back the rotating bezel that was absent on the previous generation Watch5, along with a 15% thinner bezel. Meanwhile, the regular Galaxy Watch6 doesn't offer up a rotating bezel but is significantly slimmer—to the tune of 30%.

You can get the Galaxy Watch6 two size options, including 40mm and 44mm, with or without cellular connectivity, while the Watch6 Classic is available in 43mm and 47mm size options (also with or without cellular).

Buy A Galaxy Tab S9 And Get A Free Book Cover Keyboard Slim And More Extras

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with the optional keyboard cover.
Finally, Samsung's other new product is the Galaxy Tab S9 series. As with the rest of the new gadgets, Best Buy is sweetening the deal with some incentives. In this instance, the vendor will toss in a Book Cover Keyboard Slim worth $139.99, plus one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, three months of YouTube Premium, and a six-month subscription to Norton 360 Deluxe (in case that's of interest).

There are three main tablets up for grabs—Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with a 14.-inch display, Galaxy Tab S9+ with a 12.4-inch display, and Galaxy Tab S9 with an 11-inch display. We've linked to the unlocked models with Wi-Fi connectivity, but note that cellular variants are available as well (which you can access from any of the links below).
